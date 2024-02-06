Out of the past: July 3

1995

People like variety and maximum bang in their fireworks, say workers at Cape Girardeau-area fireworks stands; the stands have enjoyed brisk sales as the July 4 holiday approaches.

Children enjoyed ice cream and lemonade as adults chatted and listened to music playing in the backyard Sunday; a few people even enjoyed a short game of croquet; about 50 visitors went back in time yesterday for the Fourth of July celebration at the Glenn House; the lawn party was sponsored by the Historical Society of Greater Cape Girardeau.

1970

Starting the Fourth of July celebration early, the Town Plaza West Merchants Association sponsors a big fireworks display in the evening; the fireworks are shot from a field northwest of the intersection of William Street and Kingshighway.

Southeast Missouri's wheat harvest is nearly over and, generally, the yield is fair and market prices are higher than a year ago; the trouble spot in the wheat picture is the fact that although prices are better, the quality of the wheat has suffered because of early season rains.