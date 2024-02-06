Out of the past: July 3

People like variety and maximum bang in their fireworks, say workers at Cape Girardeau-area fireworks stands; the stands have enjoyed brisk sales as the July 4 holiday approaches.
Children enjoyed ice cream and lemonade as adults chatted and listened to music playing in the backyard Sunday; a few people even enjoyed a short game of croquet; about 50 visitors went back in time yesterday for the Fourth of July celebration at the Glenn House; the lawn party was sponsored by the Historical Society of Greater Cape Girardeau.
Starting the Fourth of July celebration early, the Town Plaza West Merchants Association sponsors a big fireworks display in the evening; the fireworks are shot from a field northwest of the intersection of William Street and Kingshighway.
Southeast Missouri's wheat harvest is nearly over and, generally, the yield is fair and market prices are higher than a year ago; the trouble spot in the wheat picture is the fact that although prices are better, the quality of the wheat has suffered because of early season rains.
Jeanne Reiker Dohogne of Cape Girardeau received news literally in reverse over the weekend as to the fate of her husband, a flight lieutenant and pilot of a B-24 Liberator bomber; on Saturday, she received a cable from her husband, Lt. Urban L. Dohogne, saying he had been shot down in the Pacific, but had been rescued; the following day she was officially notified by the War Department he was missing in action; the first message, however, assured her Dohogne was safe and uninjured.
Appointment of a new City Board of Health by the Cape Girardeau City Council was postponed Monday, because two of the nominees -- Dr. D.B. Elrod and Dr. A.J. Rasche -- live outside the city; there was a question of whether their appointments to a city board would be legal; the city hasn't had a health board for three years.
At a meeting of the board of directors of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, Cressie Chambers, who has been librarian for the past two years, resigns her position; Selma Eggers is selected to replace her.
A picnic at Three Mile Creek is planned for the Fourth of July by a number of friends of Albert Grimes of Detroit, who is here visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Grimes, and for Tony and Edward Gockel, sons of Clara Gockel, who are due to arrive here tonight for a visit of several days; Tony is coming from Fort Lodge, Iowa, and Edward from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.