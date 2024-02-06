Out of the past: July 3

1994

The morning service at First Presbyterian Church, Broadway and Lorimier Street, is coordinated with the visit of the Delta Queen and Mississippi Queen riverboats; dress is casual for the 9 a.m. service and is followed by a continental breakfast in the fellowship hall; the Rev. Charles Dreyer's sermon focuses on the importance of religion and faith in God in the building and maintenance of the nation.

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. -- The Rev. Lou Hoger preaches at Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church as part of the confirmation homecoming celebration and 125th anniversary of the church; Hoger served the chapel from 1977-1979 and is now pastor of First Lutheran Church in Charlton, Iowa.

1969

Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association by private contract hopes to build a reinforced box culvert in Sewer District 6-E along the site of its new construction on the former Coca-Cola Bottling Co. property, West Broadway and Clark, and has asked the Cape Girardeau City Council to carry the project across its right of way; the project would be about 490 1/2 feet in length.

One of eight barges released from a river tow north of Cape Girardeau struck the Mississippi River bridge here last night; the incident occurred when the tow, Stanton K. Smith, moving down river near Cape Rock, lost rudder control and had to cut the string of barges loose.