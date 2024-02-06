Out of the past: July 3

The morning service at First Presbyterian Church, Broadway and Lorimier Street, is coordinated with the visit of the Delta Queen and Mississippi Queen riverboats; dress is casual for the 9 a.m. service and is followed by a continental breakfast in the fellowship hall; the Rev. Charles Dreyer's sermon focuses on the importance of religion and faith in God in the building and maintenance of the nation.
SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. -- The Rev. Lou Hoger preaches at Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church as part of the confirmation homecoming celebration and 125th anniversary of the church; Hoger served the chapel from 1977-1979 and is now pastor of First Lutheran Church in Charlton, Iowa.
Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association by private contract hopes to build a reinforced box culvert in Sewer District 6-E along the site of its new construction on the former Coca-Cola Bottling Co. property, West Broadway and Clark, and has asked the Cape Girardeau City Council to carry the project across its right of way; the project would be about 490 1/2 feet in length.
One of eight barges released from a river tow north of Cape Girardeau struck the Mississippi River bridge here last night; the incident occurred when the tow, Stanton K. Smith, moving down river near Cape Rock, lost rudder control and had to cut the string of barges loose.
S-Sgt. Charles S. Clore, 30, of Cape Girardeau has been killed in action in France, his death occurring June 14; Clore, who in civilian life had been a truck driver for the Coca-Cola Co., was married to the former Frieda Krieger.
Dr. Sheldon D. Kelly of Detroit, Michigan, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene, is the principal speaker at the 21st annual convention of the Missouri District, Nazarene Young People's Society, which will be in session through Wednesday; about 200 delegates and 100 visitors are expected to attend.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri ratifies the federal woman suffrage amendment; the Senate by a vote of 28 to 3 having adopted the House resolution shortly before noon, Missouri becomes the 11th state to ratify; two Southeast Missourians, George J. Mecker, R-Perryville, and Giboney Houck, D-Cape Girardeau, are among only a quartet of House members who refused to sanction the franchise for women.
The Missourian was finally able to get its big newspaper press going again yesterday; this is the first time the press ever gave any serious trouble, although it has been in use about 10 years; still, the publishers have decided the Duplex is obsolete and will install a new Duplex Tubular press; it will require the remodeling of The Missourian's building to accommodate the new machine.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
