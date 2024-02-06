Out of the past: July 3

Onlookers gather at the riverfront to watch the arrival of the Mississippi Queen and Delta Queen riverboats at Cape Girardeau in the morning; an estimated 700 passengers arrive on the two boats and tour the area; the high river leaves little room on the wharf for local residents to view the ornate vessels.
For the sixth time in six days, the National Weather Service has revised the flood crest for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; the latest crest could be the highest here in 10 years; the river is expected to crest at Cape Girardeau at 43 feet on Friday.
Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey is scheduled to land at the Malden Airport on Saturday afternoon for the first stop on his seven-hour visit to Southeast Missouri, which will include appearances at Bernie, Dexter and Poplar Bluff; the vice president, seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is mainly making the trip for the third annual Truman Day Rally in Poplar Bluff.
Cape Girardeau's summer recreation program will continue, says city manager Paul F. Frederick, as he announces the resignation of Arvon Phillips, the city's first full-time recreation director; Phillips' resignation had been anticipated because of the failure of the proposed tax levy for park and recreation purposes.
According to County Recorder E.W. Hink, beginning at midnight next Monday, all matrimonially inclined couples will have to file their declaration three days before the ceremony can be performed; also, beginning Jan. 1, 1944, persons wishing to obtain a license to marry must submit to the recorder a certificate from a reputable physician, setting out the results of a laboratory serological test.
John C. Sproat, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Sproat, 444 Washington Ave., goes to West Point, New York, to enter the U.S. Military Academy; since April 1, young Sproat has been in pilot training with the Army Air Forces at Santa Ana, California, and was discharged there so he could start military academy training.
Distance doesn't count for much in these days of long-distance telephones; Anna Grant, whose home is on a Scott County farm near Fornfelt, has been one of the popular girls at the Normal School the past three years; her young man is Eugene Morton, who six years ago moved to Canada; last Friday, the two of them were married long-distance; she will join her new husband at Fort Monroe, Virginia, after she finishes the summer term at the Normal.
Tom Hunt of Jackson and Clarence Nenninger of Cape Girardeau return in the morning from New York City, where they delivered a carload of live poultry last week.
