Out of the past: July 3

1993

Onlookers gather at the riverfront to watch the arrival of the Mississippi Queen and Delta Queen riverboats at Cape Girardeau in the morning; an estimated 700 passengers arrive on the two boats and tour the area; the high river leaves little room on the wharf for local residents to view the ornate vessels.

For the sixth time in six days, the National Weather Service has revised the flood crest for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; the latest crest could be the highest here in 10 years; the river is expected to crest at Cape Girardeau at 43 feet on Friday.

1968

Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey is scheduled to land at the Malden Airport on Saturday afternoon for the first stop on his seven-hour visit to Southeast Missouri, which will include appearances at Bernie, Dexter and Poplar Bluff; the vice president, seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is mainly making the trip for the third annual Truman Day Rally in Poplar Bluff.

Cape Girardeau's summer recreation program will continue, says city manager Paul F. Frederick, as he announces the resignation of Arvon Phillips, the city's first full-time recreation director; Phillips' resignation had been anticipated because of the failure of the proposed tax levy for park and recreation purposes.