Out of the past: July 3

1992

A team of mural artists is set to converge on Cape Girardeau later this month to transfer artist Jake Wells' Bicentennial Mural design to a wall at Broadway and Fountain Street. Preparation work is underway, and the mural is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

About 30 people attended the first meeting of Citizens Action Group for Responsive Government yesterday at the Civic Center. Although many people were there to voice opposition to a recent city trash-fee hike, the organizers say the group's priority is converting from at-large to ward-style elections for the Cape Girardeau City Council.

1967

A 3-cent reduction in the state property rate, which is billed and collected by the county, is certified to Cape Girardeau County clerk and County Court in the morning. By action of the legislature, the rate is reduced from 6 to 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the remaining 3 cents supports the blind-pension program of the state.

The superstructure of the sign that will announce the entrance to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport has been hoisted back to its normal upright position. The sign, which formerly advertised the TWIKA go-kart racetrack, will be re-purposed with lettering to announce the airport.