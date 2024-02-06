Out of the past: July 3

A team of mural artists is set to converge on Cape Girardeau later this month to transfer artist Jake Wells' Bicentennial Mural design to a wall at Broadway and Fountain Street. Preparation work is underway, and the mural is expected to be finished by the end of the month.
About 30 people attended the first meeting of Citizens Action Group for Responsive Government yesterday at the Civic Center. Although many people were there to voice opposition to a recent city trash-fee hike, the organizers say the group's priority is converting from at-large to ward-style elections for the Cape Girardeau City Council.
A 3-cent reduction in the state property rate, which is billed and collected by the county, is certified to Cape Girardeau County clerk and County Court in the morning. By action of the legislature, the rate is reduced from 6 to 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the remaining 3 cents supports the blind-pension program of the state.
The superstructure of the sign that will announce the entrance to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport has been hoisted back to its normal upright position. The sign, which formerly advertised the TWIKA go-kart racetrack, will be re-purposed with lettering to announce the airport.
The flooding Mississippi River reached a crest stage yesterday of 36.8 feet and is expected to fall rapidly. On its worst rampage in 15 years, the river in a week-old flood in this section has caused damage of thousands of dollars to crops, temporarily dislodged several hundred people from their homes and hampered rail and highway transportation in some low-lying areas. It is estimated 8,000 acres in the region were inundated.
Mr. and Mrs. Willard Estes and children, Jimmie and Martha Ann, move from the Seabaugh Funeral Home, 118 S. Sprigg St., to the Brinkopf-Howell Funeral Home, 536 Broadway, where Estes has taken a position as embalmer and assistant funeral director. He succeeds Tex Doellefeld, who has moved to Detroit.
Work begins on a third settling basin for the water-works plant of the Missouri Public Utilities Co. in Cape Girardeau; the new basin will have a capacity of 3,000,000 gallons, more than the other two combined; it will be located immediately west of the two older basins.
The County Court opens the single bid it received for sale of the county farm land. That bid comes from Samuel M. Carter of Cape Girardeau and causes much merriment; Carter offers $40 an acre for the 164 acres, more or less; the court figures the land is worth at least double that offer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.