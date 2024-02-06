Out of the past: July 29

The Kohlfeld Capahas are in a financial pinch -- and the Southeast Missourian is stepping to the plate to help get Cape Girardeau's tradition-rich baseball team to the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas; the newspaper has pledged $500 to the Capahas and challenges other area businesses to do the same; Kohlfeld Distributing has paid the team's tournament entry fee, but at least $4,000 more is needed for lodging and gasoline expenses.
Brief but violent thunderstorms heralded the arrival of a cold front in Southeast Missouri over night; they sparked fires, caused power outages, tore the underpinnings of some mobile homes loose, and dropped temperatures 15 degrees; after four straight days of heat advisories, the region feels some relief.
At least three potential candidates will appear before the 156th District Republican committee Monday night seeking the state representative post to be vacated by A.R. Pierce Jr., at the end of his current term; Vernon A. Landgraf, county Republican chairman, says the candidates are Glenn W. Lampley, former Missouri Highway Patrol zone commander in Cape Girardeau; Bradshaw Smith, attorney and member of the City Council, and Linus Bartels, retired State Department of Education official.
The 81-year-old former home of Cape Girardeau's Masonic bodies at the southeast corner of Broadway and Spanish Street has been purchased by Eddie and Vi Keys of Keys' Music store; they plan to expand their fast-growing business into the structure following remodeling.
Reflecting higher pay for teachers and increased costs generally, average per pupil cost in the Cape Girardeau public schools during the past year increased from $86.92 to $104.52, Supt. L.J. Schultz told school board members last night in his annual report; Schultz further stated the cost this year will also be higher as more pay for the teachers during the coming year has been provided.
Pfc. Everett E. Lawson Jr. and Pfc. Eldon Lawson, twins, are in Cape Girardeau for a 21-day furlough, visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Lawson, 1307 N. Spanish St.; they flew to the states from Okinawa, where they have been stationed the past seven months; the twins enlisted in the Army Air Force last July.
Word is received here from Col. Warren L. Mabrey that the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, will remain in camp at Nevada, Missouri, until Wednesday; it is indicated the entire regiment might be ordered to Cape Girardeau then to stay during the duration of the railroad strike; the encampment was to have ended today.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Krueger, who live on the Perryville Road, not far from Hanover Lutheran Church, have donated land to the church upon which a school will be constructed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.