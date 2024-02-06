Out of the past: July 29

1997

The Kohlfeld Capahas are in a financial pinch -- and the Southeast Missourian is stepping to the plate to help get Cape Girardeau's tradition-rich baseball team to the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas; the newspaper has pledged $500 to the Capahas and challenges other area businesses to do the same; Kohlfeld Distributing has paid the team's tournament entry fee, but at least $4,000 more is needed for lodging and gasoline expenses.

Brief but violent thunderstorms heralded the arrival of a cold front in Southeast Missouri over night; they sparked fires, caused power outages, tore the underpinnings of some mobile homes loose, and dropped temperatures 15 degrees; after four straight days of heat advisories, the region feels some relief.

1972

At least three potential candidates will appear before the 156th District Republican committee Monday night seeking the state representative post to be vacated by A.R. Pierce Jr., at the end of his current term; Vernon A. Landgraf, county Republican chairman, says the candidates are Glenn W. Lampley, former Missouri Highway Patrol zone commander in Cape Girardeau; Bradshaw Smith, attorney and member of the City Council, and Linus Bartels, retired State Department of Education official.

Keys' Music store, undated. Southeast Missourian archive

The 81-year-old former home of Cape Girardeau's Masonic bodies at the southeast corner of Broadway and Spanish Street has been purchased by Eddie and Vi Keys of Keys' Music store; they plan to expand their fast-growing business into the structure following remodeling.