Out of the past: July 29

Surprise 8th District congressional candidate David Zimmer files for office on the Natural Law Party ticket; the Cape Girardeau businessman is one of six Missouri candidates running for congressional seats on the Natural Law ticket; Zimmer, 43, is president of MVP Communications.
A jury of 12 Cape Girardeau County men and women and three alternates will travel to Fulton, Missouri, for a capital murder trial under a relatively new kind of change-of-venue law; after spending 12 hours in a Jackson courtroom, 130 local jurors are pared to nine men and six woman by prosecution and defense attorneys; those chosen are informed they will be bused early tomorrow to Fulton, where the trial is expected to start about noon; the trial is for James Hampton, 58, who faces a charge of first-degree murder.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Army Engineers are recommending a $2.7 million project to reduce Mississippi River flooding of farmland in Perry County and in neighboring Randolph County, Illinois; cost of the project to local interests would total only $28,000 for obtaining land, easements and right of way.
A report on the monthly meeting of the Regional Law Enforcement Assistance Council -- which has still failed to act on Cape Girardeau County's request for assistance in building a juvenile home -- is presented to Cape County Court; Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer, a member of the council, says a number of things of interest to the county were discussed, but of most immediate importance was the lack of action on the juvenile building request.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- At least 10 persons are missing and a child is dead following the collision at 9:20 last night of an oil-laden river barge and the Powell Ferry in the Mississippi River a half mile north of here; Jerry Vickers, 5-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Claud Vickers Jr., of Caruthersville died of injuries sustained when he was thrown with his mother beneath the barge by the impact of the collision.
With ideal weather prevailing, the Cape Girardeau County peach harvest swings into action, as the picking of something over 20,000 bushels of fine peaches is started; an effort is being made to pick the fruit at a mature stage; housewives are demanding this due to the scarcity of sugar; when the peaches are picked fully ripe, less sugar is needed for canning the fruit.
Col. Warren G. Mabrey, commanding the Sixth Regiment, Missouri National Guard, is very busy preparing his command for the Missouri Centennial and State Fair at Sedalia; two special trains will be required to transport the Sixth to Sedalia, and it is probable the trains will depart from Cape Girardeau, where the 16 units may assemble; the centennial starts Aug. 8.
Plans for the organization of a company for manufacturing advertising products are being made by J.L. Stout and William Bahn; they have purchased the outfit formerly operated here by Powers Advertising Co., from McKee Ansley; their plant will operate at 18 S. Spanish St., and will be known as the Bahn-Stout Co.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.