Out of the past: July 29

1996

Surprise 8th District congressional candidate David Zimmer files for office on the Natural Law Party ticket; the Cape Girardeau businessman is one of six Missouri candidates running for congressional seats on the Natural Law ticket; Zimmer, 43, is president of MVP Communications.

A jury of 12 Cape Girardeau County men and women and three alternates will travel to Fulton, Missouri, for a capital murder trial under a relatively new kind of change-of-venue law; after spending 12 hours in a Jackson courtroom, 130 local jurors are pared to nine men and six woman by prosecution and defense attorneys; those chosen are informed they will be bused early tomorrow to Fulton, where the trial is expected to start about noon; the trial is for James Hampton, 58, who faces a charge of first-degree murder.

1971

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Army Engineers are recommending a $2.7 million project to reduce Mississippi River flooding of farmland in Perry County and in neighboring Randolph County, Illinois; cost of the project to local interests would total only $28,000 for obtaining land, easements and right of way.

A report on the monthly meeting of the Regional Law Enforcement Assistance Council -- which has still failed to act on Cape Girardeau County's request for assistance in building a juvenile home -- is presented to Cape County Court; Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer, a member of the council, says a number of things of interest to the county were discussed, but of most immediate importance was the lack of action on the juvenile building request.