Out of the past: July 29

1995

Russ Cochran, on the mend for the better part of three months, hopes the injury-plagued portion of his 1995 professional golf season will soon become a distant memory; the Paducah, Kentucky, native will be at the Cape Girardeau County Club on Monday to conduct a golf clinic for participants of the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Celebrity Golf Outing.

Celebrating 50 years in business, employees of Ceramo Company Inc. of Jackson hold a picnic at Cape County Park; Vernon Kasten, president, welcomes his employees and their families, along with state Reps. Mary Kasten and David Schwab, Sen. Peter Kinder and other dignitaries.

1970

A four-man team from the facilities section of the Federal Aviation Agency's regional office in Kansas City will be in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 6 to make a preliminary selection for the site of the proposed new air traffic control tower at municipal airport.

Harold F. Kiehne, a veteran of 29 years in public school teaching and administration, has been appointed director of the College Elementary and High School at State College here; he succeeds Edward J. Gilbert, who recently retired after a 44-year career in education.