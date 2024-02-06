Out of the past: July 29

Russ Cochran, on the mend for the better part of three months, hopes the injury-plagued portion of his 1995 professional golf season will soon become a distant memory; the Paducah, Kentucky, native will be at the Cape Girardeau County Club on Monday to conduct a golf clinic for participants of the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Celebrity Golf Outing.
Celebrating 50 years in business, employees of Ceramo Company Inc. of Jackson hold a picnic at Cape County Park; Vernon Kasten, president, welcomes his employees and their families, along with state Reps. Mary Kasten and David Schwab, Sen. Peter Kinder and other dignitaries.
A four-man team from the facilities section of the Federal Aviation Agency's regional office in Kansas City will be in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 6 to make a preliminary selection for the site of the proposed new air traffic control tower at municipal airport.
Harold F. Kiehne, a veteran of 29 years in public school teaching and administration, has been appointed director of the College Elementary and High School at State College here; he succeeds Edward J. Gilbert, who recently retired after a 44-year career in education.
Geraldine Fauth, a student at State College and director of the choir at the Methodist Church in De Soto, Missouri, is the guest soloist at the morning worship service at Centenary Methodist Church; she sings the "Fifty-First Psalm," by McDermit, with Alene Sadler as organ accompanist.
The steel hull of a new towboat, being built here by Missouri Barge Line, was launched yesterday afternoon in the Mississippi River between Broadway and Themis Street; the remainder of the structure will be completed in about two months, including installation of the large diesel engine and superstructure and equipment; Robert Erlbacher, owner of the firm, says the hull was built in 48 working days.
There seems to be no relief in sight so far as the coal famine in the city of Jackson is concerned; unless coal is obtained in the next few days, the municipal power plant will have to shut down its electricity-generating equipment; an effort will be made to keep the water supply going, the stopping of which would be a calamity, especially during this hot weather.
Mrs. Ollie Cooper has bought the building now occupied by the Liberty National Life Insurance Co. at Themis and Spanish streets; she plans to move there in a few months and operate her boarding house there; for the last 12 years, she has operated her business at 116 Themis St.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
