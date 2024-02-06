Out of the past: July 29

Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft's veto of legislation that would have changed a number of judicial procedures has left unresolved a legal issue surrounding disqualification of municipal court judges; the situation may prompt the Cape Girardeau City Council to consider hiring a second municipal court judge to handle cases in which Municipal Judge Edward Calvin has been disqualified.
A barricade of large, gray rocks has been erected across access to the vestige of the road that leads to the Gray's Point sandbar, which for decades was a recreational spot; the barricade was put in place by Tower Rock Stone, operators of a nearby quarry.
Cape Girardeau's state Babe Ruth baseball champions are going to Burlington, Colorado; The Missourian-sponsored fund-raising drive goes over the top, insuring the expenses needed for the eight-day trip to the Midwest Regional Tournament.
Super D Drugs, a subsidiary of Malone-Hyde, a wholesale grocery firm of Memphis, Tennessee, will open its first Missouri retail unit in a building at Broadway and Kingshighway around Aug. 15; the structure, former location of Ward's Big Star market, which moved to adjacent new quarters, is leased from Hal McLain of Piedmont, Missouri.
The vanguard of Cape Girardeau district peaches is on the market, but the main harvest won't get underway until late in the coming week; there isn't a generous supply of fruit this year, but the local demand will be filled, and some for shipment will be picked during August.
In answer to Cape Girardeau Jaycees president Willard Estes' search for quarters for a United Service Organization center here, Maurice Bohnsack has offered to turn over the third floor of the old Sturdivant Bank building at Main and Themis streets for that purpose.
A series of joint worship services begins in the evening at Courthouse Park and will continue each Sunday through the hot-weather months; the congregations of Centenary Methodist, Presbyterian, First Baptist, Church of Christ and German Methodist are participating; delivering the series' first sermon is the Rev. W.S. Hoke, pastor of the Christian Church.
The Rev. E.S. Schutt is installed as pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church; the Rev. A. Wilder of Trinity Lutheran Church assists in the installation exercises; the Rev. A.M. Lohman delivers the sermon; the Rev. W.C. Krueger is one of the assistants.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
