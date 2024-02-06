Out of the past: July 29

1992

Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft's veto of legislation that would have changed a number of judicial procedures has left unresolved a legal issue surrounding disqualification of municipal court judges; the situation may prompt the Cape Girardeau City Council to consider hiring a second municipal court judge to handle cases in which Municipal Judge Edward Calvin has been disqualified.

A barricade of large, gray rocks has been erected across access to the vestige of the road that leads to the Gray's Point sandbar, which for decades was a recreational spot; the barricade was put in place by Tower Rock Stone, operators of a nearby quarry.

1967

Cape Girardeau's state Babe Ruth baseball champions are going to Burlington, Colorado; The Missourian-sponsored fund-raising drive goes over the top, insuring the expenses needed for the eight-day trip to the Midwest Regional Tournament.

Super D Drugs, a subsidiary of Malone-Hyde, a wholesale grocery firm of Memphis, Tennessee, will open its first Missouri retail unit in a building at Broadway and Kingshighway around Aug. 15; the structure, former location of Ward's Big Star market, which moved to adjacent new quarters, is leased from Hal McLain of Piedmont, Missouri.