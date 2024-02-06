Out of the past: July 28

Ryan Presley, a meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, says the current heat wave should be over by tomorrow, when a cold front from Canada passes through area; a heat wave like the Midwest is experiencing with highs near 100 degrees and heat indexes of 110 is no rarity, according to Presley: "We have this every couple of summers."
Heat invaded Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield's new building on Siemers Drive, forcing four employees to the hospital and sending another 300 home for the day; firefighters and emergency medical technicians are called to the 7-month-old building about 1:30 p.m.; four Blue Cross employees were waiting for them in the main lobby, lethargic and overheated; the four women were training in a small, enclosed room when they became overheated.
Thirty-seven members of Laborers Local 282 of Cape Girardeau return to work at the Charmin Paper Products Co. expansion project, ending a week-long strike over the firing of six union members; the action is in compliance with an order Wednesday afternoon of Laborers International Union of North America, which threatened to intervene if the local didn't stop picketing and return to work.
In a repeat performance, thunderstorms swept across Southeast Missouri for the second consecutive night Thursday, bringing another 1.8 inches of rainfall to Cape Girardeau and literally flooding sections of the deep Bootheel; at New Madrid, streets were flooded this morning from 4.82 inches of rain that fell through the night.
A severe wind and electrical storm sweeps over Southeast Missouri in the morning on the heels of the hottest weather of the season Sunday, when the temperature soared to 94 degrees; no great damage is reported in this vicinity, although the electrical disturbance is severe; hail falls in the area between Gordonville and Dutchtown.
A cafe and fountain, the Cottage Grill, has opened at 1706 Broadway; the building has been remodeled and modernized by the owner, John Wescoat, who also equipped the cafe, installing kitchen and soda fountain; Wayne Freeman is operating the place.
Cape Girardeau's ice supply will be practically exhausted within two weeks unless more coal is obtained; although there is nearly 400 tons of ice in storage here, it is being sold at the rate of 70 to 80 tons daily; two tons of coal is used daily in manufacturing ice, and that supply is quickly dwindling.
Sam Sherman of the Sherman Clothing store on Main Street announces the sale of his home, Themis and Fountain streets, to Mr. and Mrs. Abe Minnen of Marston, Missouri; he will occupy the house until April 1, when the Minnens arrive here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
