Out of the past: July 28

1997

Ryan Presley, a meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, says the current heat wave should be over by tomorrow, when a cold front from Canada passes through area; a heat wave like the Midwest is experiencing with highs near 100 degrees and heat indexes of 110 is no rarity, according to Presley: "We have this every couple of summers."

Heat invaded Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield's new building on Siemers Drive, forcing four employees to the hospital and sending another 300 home for the day; firefighters and emergency medical technicians are called to the 7-month-old building about 1:30 p.m.; four Blue Cross employees were waiting for them in the main lobby, lethargic and overheated; the four women were training in a small, enclosed room when they became overheated.

1972

Thirty-seven members of Laborers Local 282 of Cape Girardeau return to work at the Charmin Paper Products Co. expansion project, ending a week-long strike over the firing of six union members; the action is in compliance with an order Wednesday afternoon of Laborers International Union of North America, which threatened to intervene if the local didn't stop picketing and return to work.

In a repeat performance, thunderstorms swept across Southeast Missouri for the second consecutive night Thursday, bringing another 1.8 inches of rainfall to Cape Girardeau and literally flooding sections of the deep Bootheel; at New Madrid, streets were flooded this morning from 4.82 inches of rain that fell through the night.