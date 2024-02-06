Out of the Past July 28

1996

A baseball cap, a wig and pony tail believed used in the armed robbery Friday of a Mercantile Bank branch were found in a fourth-floor restroom at Southeast Missouri Hospital; no arrests have been made, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cape Girardeau Police Department are continuing to investigate the daylight robbery of the bank in the Town Plaza Shopping Center.

More than 40 balloonists representing 15 states are participating in the fifth annual Balloons and Arts Festival ‘96 at the regional airport; aside from balloon races, the festival offers such activities as aerobatic plane demonstrations, the Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt II, games for youngsters, musical entertainment and aircraft on display.

1971

Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, artist M. Charles Rhinehart, noted for his abstract paintings, will be the August guest artist as part of a Missourian series of art shows; he plans to exhibit 27 paintings in various sizes at The Missourian Gallery; all will be available for sale.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Confection Products Co., announces it will close its Perryville plant and move all operations to Hannibal, Missouri; the announcement catches the community by surprise because the company had made steady growth since opening in the city industrial park nearly four years ago; the plant has 100 employees working three shifts.