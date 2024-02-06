Out of the past: July 28

1995

City officials say the cost of the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch Flood Control Project might approach $48 million, $16 million more than the Army Corps of Engineers' estimate when the city passed a half-cent sales tax to fund 25% of the project in 1988.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents names Cape Girardeau native Dr. Bill L. Atchley the interim president of the university; he will officially begin his job Sept. 1; he will run the school while a search is underway to replace Dr. Kala Stroup; Atchley, 63, is the former president of Clemson University and the University of the Pacific.

1970

The body of an unidentified white female, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, is found floating in the Mississippi River a half-mile north of the campsite at Trail of Tears State Park.

A joint survey by the City of Cape Girardeau and Chamber of Commerce will begin in the near future to determine local interest and the possibility of obtaining right of way for activating Reaches 3 and 4 of the Mississippi River levee system here; both of those reaches are to the south of the finished earth and concrete levee in the downtown area.