Out of the past: July 28

City officials say the cost of the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch Flood Control Project might approach $48 million, $16 million more than the Army Corps of Engineers' estimate when the city passed a half-cent sales tax to fund 25% of the project in 1988.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents names Cape Girardeau native Dr. Bill L. Atchley the interim president of the university; he will officially begin his job Sept. 1; he will run the school while a search is underway to replace Dr. Kala Stroup; Atchley, 63, is the former president of Clemson University and the University of the Pacific.
The body of an unidentified white female, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, is found floating in the Mississippi River a half-mile north of the campsite at Trail of Tears State Park.
A joint survey by the City of Cape Girardeau and Chamber of Commerce will begin in the near future to determine local interest and the possibility of obtaining right of way for activating Reaches 3 and 4 of the Mississippi River levee system here; both of those reaches are to the south of the finished earth and concrete levee in the downtown area.
Mrs. Claude L. Hinman of Cape Girardeau has received a message her son, Bobbie Lee Hinman, 19, a seaman first class in the Navy, was killed in action in the Pacific area July 20; Hinman was serving on an airplane carrier; his body hasn't been recovered.
In the first showing in Missouri outside St. Louis, a collection of large photographs showing atrocities committed in German concentration camps will be placed on public exhibition in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 4 and 5; the collection will be shown at Houck Field House under sponsorship of The Southeast Missourian and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Chester Haman has accepted a position with the Little River Drainage District in the civil engineering department; he has been employed in the office of the city engineer in Cape Girardeau; Raymond Fisher will fill his place there.
Having passed the highest examination of any contestant in Cape Girardeau County, Curtis Clippard of Oak Ridge will represent this county at the boys' state fair school at Missouri's annual exposition at Sedalia from Aug. 14 to 21; the school is maintained to give one boy in each county in the state a thorough education in farming and stock raising as taught by the exhibits, demonstrations and lectures at the fair.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.