Out of the past: July 28

1994

With a signed contract in hand and three possible sites on the horizon, Lady Luck Gaming Corp. is charging full steam ahead in a quest to be the first company to open a riverboat gambling facility in Southeast Missouri; Lady Luck officials will meet Saturday or Sunday with four commissioners and the executive vice president of Little River Drainage District to begin negotiations over use of the channel.

At a dinner in his honor, retiring Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Norman Copeland is praised as a man of character and integrity, an example of professionalism who restored public confidence in the sheriff's office in his eight years at that post; a crowd of 250 people turns out to pay tribute to Copeland.

1969

Property assessments within incorporated towns will be increased 5% and all other real estate will be increased 30% for 1969; the County Board of Equalization, which has been grappling with a State Tax Commission order to increase real estate assessments by $7,000,000, adjourns in the afternoon after ordering the increase put on the books.

Groundbreaking for a 12-unit trailer court on the State College farm for married students is underway; college workers are laying sewer lines to the area, off Bertling Street near the North Sprigg Street intersection, and bulldozing away brush and dirt to prepare for actual construction.