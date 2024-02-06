Out of the past: July 27

Ferrellgas, a Missouri company founded more than a half-century ago at Liberty, now has more than 4,000 owners; employees of the company, the nation's second-largest retail propane gas marketer, has acquired majority ownership of the company, purchasing it from Ferrellgas chairman James E. Ferrell; the local office has more than 12 employees, and throughout the Southeast Missouri-Southern Illinois area, there are hundreds of employees; all were involved in the transaction, which was approved recently and became effective July 1.
The shell-shocked faces emerging from the Cape West movie theaters the past few days belong to some of the hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. who have seen the new movie "Saving Private Ryan"; the movie's scenes of warfare, particularly the opening 25 minutes depicting the Allied landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day, are intense and among the most realistic ever filmed; Cape West general manager Kevin Dillon says a girl passed out at a Sunday night showing of the R-rated film by Steven Spielberg.
Using emergency services provided in Cape Girardeau as an example, Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond called on responsible men and women to take part in government in an address last night marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club; in addition, Bond was made the only honorary member of the Cape Girardeau club; he was also made an honorary citizen of Cape Girardeau.
Need versus cost would be a major consideration in any contemplation for calling a Cape Girardeau County grand jury, says Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm; to date, he says, he has received no requests to call a grand jury in this county; Dr. C.T. Herbert, however, has said he will ask for a grand jury investigation of the Cape Girardeau School District.
Selectees from a 19-county Southeast Missouri area will come to Cape Girardeau for initial processing and medical examinations when the new Selective Service Act is placed in effect, it is announced; Capt. John Sappington, commander of the local Army and Air Force recruiting station, says the office space will be tripled to care for the load, which will be augmented by the expected increase in enlistments.
Bus drivers of the Cape Transit Corp., relating that the time taken to collect odd pennies under the new 7-cent fare system has slowed its schedule and caused undo hardships, are petitioning the Cape Girardeau City Council for a single fare increase to 10 cents.
Judge Frank Kelly was elected president of an organization formed last night in the Cape Girardeau Public Library club room for the purpose of assisting the state in establishing a center here from which the training of the blind in Southeast Missouri may be directed; William D. Ely of St. Louis, who has been named by the Missouri State Commission for the Blind as home teacher for this section, gave a short, interesting talk on how the state intended to carry on this work.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Fearing mob violence against two young men arrested here on a charge of ravaging a young Tamms girl, Sheriff James Roche of Alexander County during the night asks the adjutant general of Illinois to dispatch National Guardsmen to the town; Company F of Cairo, Illinois, of the 130th Infantry was immediately ordered out and arrive at Tamms just before daybreak; the prisoners are taken to Cairo to avoid a lynching.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.