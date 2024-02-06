Out of the past: July 27

1998

Ferrellgas, a Missouri company founded more than a half-century ago at Liberty, now has more than 4,000 owners; employees of the company, the nation's second-largest retail propane gas marketer, has acquired majority ownership of the company, purchasing it from Ferrellgas chairman James E. Ferrell; the local office has more than 12 employees, and throughout the Southeast Missouri-Southern Illinois area, there are hundreds of employees; all were involved in the transaction, which was approved recently and became effective July 1.

The shell-shocked faces emerging from the Cape West movie theaters the past few days belong to some of the hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. who have seen the new movie "Saving Private Ryan"; the movie's scenes of warfare, particularly the opening 25 minutes depicting the Allied landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day, are intense and among the most realistic ever filmed; Cape West general manager Kevin Dillon says a girl passed out at a Sunday night showing of the R-rated film by Steven Spielberg.

1973

Using emergency services provided in Cape Girardeau as an example, Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond called on responsible men and women to take part in government in an address last night marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club; in addition, Bond was made the only honorary member of the Cape Girardeau club; he was also made an honorary citizen of Cape Girardeau.

Need versus cost would be a major consideration in any contemplation for calling a Cape Girardeau County grand jury, says Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm; to date, he says, he has received no requests to call a grand jury in this county; Dr. C.T. Herbert, however, has said he will ask for a grand jury investigation of the Cape Girardeau School District.