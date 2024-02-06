Out of the past: July 27

The Rev. Steven A. MacDougall, associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau since 1992, preaches his farewell sermon; he and his family will leave Monday for Red Bud, Illinois, where he has accepted the pastorate of Trinity Lutheran Church.
The historic Burfordville covered bridge will soon get the repairs it so badly needs; the Missouri Department of National Resources has awarded a contract for repairs to the bridge to the St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. of Arnold, Missouri; the major structural damage to the bridge has been to the chords, the lower members of the trusses that support the weight of the bridge; repeated flooding, along with insect infestation, has weakened the undercarriage of the 140-foot span.
The picket line by Laborers Local 282 at Charmin Paper Products Co. is removed at 11:20 a.m., apparently in compliance with an order of Laborers International Union of North America; it hasn't been learned how many union members went back to work; The Missourian is told that although the picket was removed, the laborers were not on the job at 12:30 p.m.
The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee is mapping a major battle plan for the November general elections; it includes personal appearances by the party's White House nominees, Sens. George S. McGovern and Thomas F. Eagleton.
Cape Girardeau goes back to standard time in the morning, dropping daylight saving schedules which were generally adopted May 15; the change-over was directed by the City Council, which last week passed an ordinance repealing the one enacted in May, and directing that time pieces be turned ahead 11 hours; church services and functions generally are on standard time.
Moving toward rapid development of Harris Field as a municipal airport, Cape Girardeau Airport Board yesterday acquired by purchase 259.65 acres of land, giving checks to landowners aggregating $41,031.55 and receiving deeds to the property, which were recorded at Benton, Missouri, that afternoon.
Final arrangements are being made for the second annual golf tournament at the Cape Girardeau Country Club; the tournament will open with the qualifying rounds Saturday afternoon; Frank Lynch, professional golfer, has been secured to manage the tournament; 32 are expected to qualify, but the entries are expected to be over 50 in number.
An order has been issued by the Cape Girardeau Board of Health for all weeds in alleys and vacant lots to be cut at once; Dr. Ernest Huber, county health officer, says enforcement of the order will be rigid.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
