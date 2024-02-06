Out of the past: July 27

1997

The Rev. Steven A. MacDougall, associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau since 1992, preaches his farewell sermon; he and his family will leave Monday for Red Bud, Illinois, where he has accepted the pastorate of Trinity Lutheran Church.

The historic Burfordville covered bridge will soon get the repairs it so badly needs; the Missouri Department of National Resources has awarded a contract for repairs to the bridge to the St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. of Arnold, Missouri; the major structural damage to the bridge has been to the chords, the lower members of the trusses that support the weight of the bridge; repeated flooding, along with insect infestation, has weakened the undercarriage of the 140-foot span.

1972

The picket line by Laborers Local 282 at Charmin Paper Products Co. is removed at 11:20 a.m., apparently in compliance with an order of Laborers International Union of North America; it hasn't been learned how many union members went back to work; The Missourian is told that although the picket was removed, the laborers were not on the job at 12:30 p.m.

The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee is mapping a major battle plan for the November general elections; it includes personal appearances by the party's White House nominees, Sens. George S. McGovern and Thomas F. Eagleton.