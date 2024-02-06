Out of the past: July 27

1996

An undetermined amount of cash was taken from a Mercantile Bank facility in Cape Girardeau Friday evening; a white male entered the bank branch in Town Plaza Shopping Center, flashed a handgun and demanded money; a teller managed to slip a "dye-pack" into the bag with the cash; as the car was speeding away on Merriwether Street, the "time-delayed" dye-pack exploded, filling the car with pink dye; in efforts to rid the car of the dye, a number of $20 bills were thrown out the window; no arrests have been made.

Southeast Missouri State University wants to build a $5.5 million vocational-technical center that would provide training in advanced manufacturing technology; university officials say a 40,000-square-foot facility could be built in conjunction with plans for a new vocational school for the Cape Girardeau School District.

1971

Lugging suitcases stuffed with Bavarian steins, Swiss watches, clothes from London's Carnaby Street and copies of their record album, "Europe '71," members of Central High School Stage Band arrive in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon after a 32-day, seven-nation musical tour of Europe; 17 band members and band director Bill Ewing traveled with about 210 other young musicians in the tour sponsored by Voyageurs International, Ltd.

Teletype keys in Western Union offices in Cape Girardeau and across the country will begin clicking again at midnight as employees return to work following an agreement on a new two-year contract that ended a 57-day nationwide strike; the walkout had forced the closing of agencies in 12 Southeast Missouri communities and two main offices in the area, Cape Girardeau and Sikeston.