Out of the past: July 27

1994

Cape Girardeau school board member Steve Wright says he will vote against extending Superintendent Neyland Clark's contract; Wright believes Clark is unable to do his job, because he lacks community support.

Area Wide United Way officials have set a goal of $520,000 for this year's fund drive; last year's fund drive exceeded its half-million-dollar goal, raising $506,655; this year, the money raised will be divided among 26 charitable organizations, one more than last year; the fund drive kicks off Aug. 31.

1969

National Food Stores plans to move into the new addition of its expanded facility at South Sprigg and William streets tomorrow, allowing contractors to start remodeling the older part of the store; the store's southeast entrance will be closed, and customers will use the new northeast entrance.

"The Sound of Music" echoes across Courthouse Park as around 250 Girardeans join the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau for "An Old-Fashioned Afternoon in the Park"; the event is a fund-raiser for restoration of the Glenn House on South Spanish Street; activities include a Municipal Band Concert, turtle races, a bazaar and a box supper auction.