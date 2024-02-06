Out of the past: July 27

Cape Girardeau school board member Steve Wright says he will vote against extending Superintendent Neyland Clark's contract; Wright believes Clark is unable to do his job, because he lacks community support.
Area Wide United Way officials have set a goal of $520,000 for this year's fund drive; last year's fund drive exceeded its half-million-dollar goal, raising $506,655; this year, the money raised will be divided among 26 charitable organizations, one more than last year; the fund drive kicks off Aug. 31.
National Food Stores plans to move into the new addition of its expanded facility at South Sprigg and William streets tomorrow, allowing contractors to start remodeling the older part of the store; the store's southeast entrance will be closed, and customers will use the new northeast entrance.
"The Sound of Music" echoes across Courthouse Park as around 250 Girardeans join the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau for "An Old-Fashioned Afternoon in the Park"; the event is a fund-raiser for restoration of the Glenn House on South Spanish Street; activities include a Municipal Band Concert, turtle races, a bazaar and a box supper auction.
A terrific wind and electric storm, striking out of the northwest, littered Cape Girardeau and district with broken trees over night, caused some property damage both here and outside the city, and disrupted electrical and telephone service over a wide area; at least one person, 16-year-old Charles Blankenship, was injured when he was felled by a limb as he ran across Merriwether Street, west of Sprigg, during the height of the storm.
Second Lt. Charles E. Murphy, 22, of Cape Girardeau is missing, according to the War Department; Murphy, a B-24 bomber co-pilot, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Murphy of Cape Girardeau and until four years ago of the Blodgett community; his wife, who is temporarily residing with her parents in East Prairie, Missouri, was informed by the War Department that Murphy has been missing since July 21.
M.E. Leming, prominent manufacturer and former mayor of Cape Girardeau, suffered a broken arm last night, when he fell down a flight of stairs at his home on North Ellis Street.
Cape Girardeau retained its lead in the SEMO Baseball League's race for the second half of the season, defeating Illmo at Fairgrounds Park 5-3; the game is a splendid one, and the many fans who witness it are well pleased.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
