Out of the past: July 27

1992

Construction is underway on the expansion of the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum by Ford and Sons Funeral Homes and Monument Co.; included in the project plans are expansion of the mausoleum and a chapel.

Laurel Adkisson has resigned as marketing coordinator for the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, effective Aug. 7; Adkisson, who worked for the bureau two years, has accepted a new position with a Cape Girardeau bank.

1967

Illmo-Scott City's only physician, Dr. J. Marshall Jung, has been ordered to report for military service in about two months. Dr. Wendall K. Stewart of Cape Girardeau has received a similar order. Both physicians have been ordered to report for active duty in the Navy. Stewart is the only neuropsychiatrist in Cape Girardeau.

A 115-foot boom slowly lifts the 10-ton floor section and cautiously swings it skyward toward its destined position as the fourth floor of the new Hirsch Broadcasting Co. building under construction on Broadway; carpenters, iron workers and electricians carried out major parts of their work on the section on the ground before the floor is hoisted into position. Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson is the contractor for the 13-story tower.