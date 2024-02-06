Out of the past: July 27

Construction is underway on the expansion of the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum by Ford and Sons Funeral Homes and Monument Co.; included in the project plans are expansion of the mausoleum and a chapel.
Laurel Adkisson has resigned as marketing coordinator for the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, effective Aug. 7; Adkisson, who worked for the bureau two years, has accepted a new position with a Cape Girardeau bank.
Illmo-Scott City's only physician, Dr. J. Marshall Jung, has been ordered to report for military service in about two months. Dr. Wendall K. Stewart of Cape Girardeau has received a similar order. Both physicians have been ordered to report for active duty in the Navy. Stewart is the only neuropsychiatrist in Cape Girardeau.
A 115-foot boom slowly lifts the 10-ton floor section and cautiously swings it skyward toward its destined position as the fourth floor of the new Hirsch Broadcasting Co. building under construction on Broadway; carpenters, iron workers and electricians carried out major parts of their work on the section on the ground before the floor is hoisted into position. Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson is the contractor for the 13-story tower.
Cape Girardeau police continue to have their worries with dogs over the weekend, and one person is snapped by a dog this morning. A mild rabies scare during the past two weeks has sent a half dozen people to doctors, some of whom have been bitten by canines. Police chief Marshal H. Morton warns that any dog running loose in the city will be killed by officers.
In cooperation with the county chapter of the Infantile Paralysis Foundation, Dr. O.L. Seabaugh will go to Minneapolis about Sept. 20 to take an intensive, six-day course in the famous Kenny treatment for polio recently introduced into the United States from Austria.
The Daily Republican newspaper prints the first group of names of Cape Girardeau County men selected in the military draft lottery. The first name on the list, as was previously announced, is John Leonard Brown of Cape Girardeau.
Tomorrow will be Women's Day; all over the Union, women will register for service to help Uncle Sam in his great time of need. Every woman is expected to register, although it isn't compulsory as it was with men. In Cape Girardeau, women will register at booths set up in their residence districts. A patriotic program will be given in the evening by the Sixth Regiment band at Courthouse Park.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
