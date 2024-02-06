Out of the past: July 26

A new free-standing ambulatory surgery center would make Cape Girardeau's health-care market more competitive with St. Louis and Memphis, say the surgeons who want the state's permission to build it; a group of at least 19 Cape Girardeau surgeons of varying specialties are investing in the planned $5.6 million Mississippi Valley Surgery Center; the state will review the request at a Sept. 14 hearing in Jefferson City; the application comes at an inopportune time for Cape Girardeau's two hospitals: The administrators of Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center hope to have a decision on a proposed affiliation of their facilities by the beginning of September.
Voters in Cape Girardeau County will choose a county collector, but little else, in the Aug. 4 primary election; the county collector race drew two Democrats and four Republicans; County Collector Harold Kuehle is retiring after 32 years at the post; Democratic candidates for collector are Judy Beussink and Ed Meadows; Republicans seeking the position are Diane Diebold, Matt Hopkins, Chris Johnston and Tom Cahill; the only other contested race is for county clerk in the Nov. 3 general election.
Lightning struck two Missouri Utilities Co. transmission and distribution lines and downed tree limbs, and twisted a Citizens Electric Co. feeder line causing interruption of electrical service to about 6,800 customers in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties during a thunder and wind storm that swept Southeast Missouri last night; numerous sightings of funnel clouds were reported in the area, but none were confirmed.
Opposition that rang out loud and clear at a public hearing at Jackson last fall on the proposed relocation of Highway 72 has forced the Missouri Highway Department to abandon the plan, at least for now; but there is no indication an alternate method of solving the heavy traffic problem between Jackson and Interstate 55, and on into Cape Girardeau, is in the making; for now, this appears to be a dead issue.
Dan M. Nee of Springfield, Missouri, Democratic candidate for governor, speaks at a public meeting in the evening in Courthouse Park; this morning, he spoke briefly at Jackson and Fornfelt; Nee advocates for tax relief wherever possible, an auditing system of the income tax and sales tax divisions of the state, increase in assistance to the aged and blind persons and dependent children, and a feasible program of benefits for veterans of Missouri.
At a meeting of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees at Colonial Tavern in the evening, steps toward effecting the repairs of city street markers and setting up a safety program for bicycle riders are among the items on the agenda.
Farmers living in the vicinity of Egypt Mills and Neelys Landing are devising ways to improve the road between those places; county officials have been notified of its poor condition, but little action has resulted; the road is narrow and crooked, large holes are washed out in many places, and the creeks are at times impassable.
Pledging their unqualified support of the Cape County Fair, 60 representative stock men of Cape Girardeau County meet in the evening at Jackson and decide the stock exhibit at the fair in September will be a record breaker; the meeting follows a banquet served by the Cape Fair Association.
Sharon K. Sanders
