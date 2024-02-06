Out of the past: July 26

1998

A new free-standing ambulatory surgery center would make Cape Girardeau's health-care market more competitive with St. Louis and Memphis, say the surgeons who want the state's permission to build it; a group of at least 19 Cape Girardeau surgeons of varying specialties are investing in the planned $5.6 million Mississippi Valley Surgery Center; the state will review the request at a Sept. 14 hearing in Jefferson City; the application comes at an inopportune time for Cape Girardeau's two hospitals: The administrators of Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center hope to have a decision on a proposed affiliation of their facilities by the beginning of September.

Voters in Cape Girardeau County will choose a county collector, but little else, in the Aug. 4 primary election; the county collector race drew two Democrats and four Republicans; County Collector Harold Kuehle is retiring after 32 years at the post; Democratic candidates for collector are Judy Beussink and Ed Meadows; Republicans seeking the position are Diane Diebold, Matt Hopkins, Chris Johnston and Tom Cahill; the only other contested race is for county clerk in the Nov. 3 general election.

1973

Lightning struck two Missouri Utilities Co. transmission and distribution lines and downed tree limbs, and twisted a Citizens Electric Co. feeder line causing interruption of electrical service to about 6,800 customers in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties during a thunder and wind storm that swept Southeast Missouri last night; numerous sightings of funnel clouds were reported in the area, but none were confirmed.

Opposition that rang out loud and clear at a public hearing at Jackson last fall on the proposed relocation of Highway 72 has forced the Missouri Highway Department to abandon the plan, at least for now; but there is no indication an alternate method of solving the heavy traffic problem between Jackson and Interstate 55, and on into Cape Girardeau, is in the making; for now, this appears to be a dead issue.