Out of the past: July 26

1997

Bill Lewis says he knows how Jesus felt: "Everybody's coming in for the last supper"; that's because Wimpy's, a Cape Girardeau institution for 55 years, will serve its last hamburger Wednesday; Bill's brother Freeman bought a hamburger stand called Wimpy's in 1942; located on the northwest corner of Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive, Wimpy's sold its specialty for 7 cents apiece; the Lewises' parents, Fred and Ethyl, ran the stand while Freeman and his brother Frank were off fighting World War II; soon after they returned, the business moved across the street into a building on the northeast corner of Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive.

Other than a few slow-moving thunderstorms in Carter and Ripley counties, Southeast Missouri's weather has been humid and very hot, with no precipitation; the temperature climbs to a scorching 100 degrees in Cape Girardeau, with a heat index of 115 degrees.

1972

City Manager W.G. Lawley announces the appointment of State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., as Cape Girardeau's new city attorney; Pierce, a Republican, said yesterday he will withdraw as a candidate for reelection to the 156th District seat in the Missouri House; Pierce, 33, was one of the original members of the City Council established under the council-manager government; he served as mayor in 1968 until he was elected to the House in November of that year.

Two Cape Girardeau police officers have resigned to take other jobs; patrolman Frank Smith will become a deputy under Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain and will be stationed in the south part of the county; patrolman Grover Brasher resigned to take a better job.