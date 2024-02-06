Out of the past: July 26

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Armed with some 9,500 signatures on petitions, Jo Ann Emerson yesterday filed as an independent candidate in November for the 8th District congressional seat held by her late husband; the candidate arrived at the secretary of state's office with a box filled with petitions to put her on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
Around 200 persons attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge; the ceremony, conducted by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, is held at Asher Street and the new Highway 74; among those attending are Republican U.S. Sens. Kit Bond and John Ashcroft of Missouri and Republican U.S. Reps. Glenn Poshard and Jerry Costello of Southern Illinois, area state legislators, Missouri and Illinois highway officials, Flat Iron Construction Co. representatives and the family of the late U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson.
Members of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce discuss last ditch efforts to get the Tilsit Road built by the Missouri Highway Department; the road would be an extension of Route F from Tilsit to Jackson; considering Jackson as a hub, this is the last major area surrounding the city not served a by paved road; the project is seriously threatened because Byrd Special Road District must furnish the right of way before the state will take the road over for construction and maintenance, but right of way costs are beyond the reach of the district.
Plans to re-roof the Burfordville covered bridge with corrugated metal have met the disapproval of the Cape County Historical Society; members of the society would like to have a split-shingle or clapboard roof installed, since this was the type originally used in construction during the Civil War; the bridge suffered significant roof damage in a storm two weeks ago.
Workers have completed a foundation at the corner of Washington and Fountain streets for a 2 1/2-story house; the Christ Episcopal Church parish house will be moved to that site from the 100 block of North Fountain next week, minus its chimney and porches; the eight-room structure, now facing east on Fountain, will have to be transported across Broadway and then up two hills before reaching its new home.
Jack Hunter, contractor at Harris Field, says ferrying of the remaining flyable airplanes from the field to another government war surplus storage base at Jackson, Tennessee, will begin next week; there are between 50 and 60 planes left at the field that can be flown, and new, lower prices are on these.
A summer camp for Southeast Missouri people is being opened this week by E.G. Neal of Cape Girardeau about 35 miles north of Cape Girardeau and 12 miles south of Perryville; Camp Casquin, named for the tribe of Indians who inhabited this country before the white man pushed them westward, is on a high hill and the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad runs past it; the camp is equipped with floored tents, good beds, kitchen accommodations and everything else necessary for comfort; it is an ideal place for vacationists who like to hunt, fish, swim and enjoy outdoor life.
J.H. Price and Joseph Lane have made a deal with Joseph Noser of Noser & Company of St. Louis, whereby that concern takes over the patent rights on the handcuffs for Ford cars for a term of one year; a cash consideration and a royalty on all sales will be paid the Cape Girardeau men.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
