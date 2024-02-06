Out of the past: July 26

1996

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Armed with some 9,500 signatures on petitions, Jo Ann Emerson yesterday filed as an independent candidate in November for the 8th District congressional seat held by her late husband; the candidate arrived at the secretary of state's office with a box filled with petitions to put her on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Around 200 persons attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge; the ceremony, conducted by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, is held at Asher Street and the new Highway 74; among those attending are Republican U.S. Sens. Kit Bond and John Ashcroft of Missouri and Republican U.S. Reps. Glenn Poshard and Jerry Costello of Southern Illinois, area state legislators, Missouri and Illinois highway officials, Flat Iron Construction Co. representatives and the family of the late U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson.

1971

Members of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce discuss last ditch efforts to get the Tilsit Road built by the Missouri Highway Department; the road would be an extension of Route F from Tilsit to Jackson; considering Jackson as a hub, this is the last major area surrounding the city not served a by paved road; the project is seriously threatened because Byrd Special Road District must furnish the right of way before the state will take the road over for construction and maintenance, but right of way costs are beyond the reach of the district.

Plans to re-roof the Burfordville covered bridge with corrugated metal have met the disapproval of the Cape County Historical Society; members of the society would like to have a split-shingle or clapboard roof installed, since this was the type originally used in construction during the Civil War; the bridge suffered significant roof damage in a storm two weeks ago.