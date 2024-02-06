Out of the past: July 26

1992

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Mark A. Hotop has opened Andrew's Flower Garden in Perryville. Hotop, originally from Cape Girardeau, has eight years' experience working with flowers.

Allan Brownfield, author, journalist and political analyst from Washington, D.C., kicks off the Missouri Freedom Forum at the Show Me Center with a discussion of "America's Heritage of Freedom." Nearly 120 high-school students from around the state are attending the forum.

1967

Cape Girardeau Mayor J. Hugh Logan announces the appointment of five commissioners to the city's Public Housing Authorities: John F. Cargle, A.D. Price, John K. Hale, Myrtle Sheppard and Richard Snider. Logan says he hopes the authority will pursue the possibility of a non-profit corporation to provide better housing for Cape Girardeau, that it will consider private construction and the federal rent-subsidy program.

For the present, at least, Girardeans aren't crying in their beer because of a price increase; those enjoying a short one still can purchase the beverage for the same price as they did yesterday. Wholesale distributors here have received no notification of a price hike for this area, although the cost of beer is reported to be going up in St. Louis.