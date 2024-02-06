Out of the past: July 26

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Mark A. Hotop has opened Andrew's Flower Garden in Perryville. Hotop, originally from Cape Girardeau, has eight years' experience working with flowers.
Allan Brownfield, author, journalist and political analyst from Washington, D.C., kicks off the Missouri Freedom Forum at the Show Me Center with a discussion of "America's Heritage of Freedom." Nearly 120 high-school students from around the state are attending the forum.
Cape Girardeau Mayor J. Hugh Logan announces the appointment of five commissioners to the city's Public Housing Authorities: John F. Cargle, A.D. Price, John K. Hale, Myrtle Sheppard and Richard Snider. Logan says he hopes the authority will pursue the possibility of a non-profit corporation to provide better housing for Cape Girardeau, that it will consider private construction and the federal rent-subsidy program.
For the present, at least, Girardeans aren't crying in their beer because of a price increase; those enjoying a short one still can purchase the beverage for the same price as they did yesterday. Wholesale distributors here have received no notification of a price hike for this area, although the cost of beer is reported to be going up in St. Louis.
The fiscal year of the Church of the Nazarene is brought to a close at services, at which time the pastor, the Rev. C.E. Fleshman, completes four years with the local congregation. He has been called back for another three years. During his tenure here, membership has increased more than 60 percent, and the property valuation has risen from $3,500 to $22,000.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 200 people, most of them former students of Will Mayfield College, attended a reunion and celebration at the Twin City Park here yesterday. The feature of the event was the unveiling of a painting of the late Rev. T.H. Jenkins, former head of the Bible department of the college; the presentation was made to the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation.
Vanduser, Missouri, is going to give 102 men to Company L; these men, through the leadership of A.R. Minner, wanted to organize a company for the Sixth Regiment of Missouri, but they failed to get a place as a unit; now they will join Company L.
The Daily Republican newspaper receives a copy of the official "master lists" of numbers drawn by the War Department in Washington a week ago for the military draft. It gives every number of the 10,500 drawn in their correct numerical order, and all registered men now may learn in what order they are to be called up for examination or exemption.
