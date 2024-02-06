Out of the past: July 25

1996

Cape Girardeau has maintained its aging school buildings well but should close May Greene, Washington and Louis J. Schultz schools and build a new elementary school, a facilities review committee suggests; the 35-member committee will make its final report tonight to the school board; after touring each of the district's 10 school buildings, some of which are at least 75 years old, the subcommittee groups made recommendations and then incorporated them into a comprehensive plan.

Traffic along a stretch of Route AB will be re-routed for several months while the roadway is widened and reconstructed; a half-mile stretch of road will be widened three lanes and resurfaced, with curbing and storm sewers added; the work, which started Tuesday, is the latest phase of the project to extend Route AB from Nash Road to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority in Scott City; the four-mile extension will give trucks a direct route to the port from Interstate 55.

1971

The Rev. James J. Unterreiner celebrates his first Mass in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in the afternoon at St. Mary's Cathedral, which is followed by a reception in the school hall; Unterreiner, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Unterreiner of Bridgeton, Missouri, was ordained at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Dec. 18, 1970, but continued his studies there until the end of June; he began his schooling at St. Vincent's Grade School here.

Repair work and cleanup of debris are underway at Bollinger Mill State Park, which was struck in the severe storm last week; the mill, bridge, residence and service buildings were damaged, and trees and limbs were strewn throughout the park at Burfordville; major damage was to the bridge, where Missouri Highway Department crews will begin work within a few weeks.