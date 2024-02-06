Out of the past: July 25

1994

The Kohlfeld Capahas won their fourth consecutive state crown Saturday night at Capaha Park, defeating O.B. Clark of St. Louis 7-1 for a 4-0 record in the National Baseball Congress State Tournament; right fielder Brian Schaefer won the most valuable player award, and Richie Phillips earned best pitcher honors in the tourney.

Following an hour-long closed door meeting, members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education say they welcome public comment on Superintendent Neyland Clark's performance; those comments will be considered during Clark's upcoming evaluation.

1969

Cape Girardeau County Collector Harold D. Kuehle says he will offer for sale at auction in August 47 parcels of land in the county to satisfy delinquent taxes, interest and charges due the county and state.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A small, but patient group of from 35 to 45 persons turned out to hear former baseball player Jackie Robinson speak at the National Guard Armory here last night; it was the opening night of a three-day, summer festival sponsored by the Scott County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; Robinson told the gathering, "I would have protested coming here if I had known they were going to charge $7 to hear me speak in an area where people are in need of money."