Out of the past: July 25

The Kohlfeld Capahas won their fourth consecutive state crown Saturday night at Capaha Park, defeating O.B. Clark of St. Louis 7-1 for a 4-0 record in the National Baseball Congress State Tournament; right fielder Brian Schaefer won the most valuable player award, and Richie Phillips earned best pitcher honors in the tourney.
Following an hour-long closed door meeting, members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education say they welcome public comment on Superintendent Neyland Clark's performance; those comments will be considered during Clark's upcoming evaluation.
Cape Girardeau County Collector Harold D. Kuehle says he will offer for sale at auction in August 47 parcels of land in the county to satisfy delinquent taxes, interest and charges due the county and state.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A small, but patient group of from 35 to 45 persons turned out to hear former baseball player Jackie Robinson speak at the National Guard Armory here last night; it was the opening night of a three-day, summer festival sponsored by the Scott County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; Robinson told the gathering, "I would have protested coming here if I had known they were going to charge $7 to hear me speak in an area where people are in need of money."
Construction of a building has been started by Henry Ochs on Cape Rock Drive, three-quarters of a mile from Highway 61, which will house a wholesale and retail greenhouse and floral business.
The Cape Girardeau County Court will go to Jefferson City to ask Gov. Forrest Donnell if some kind of arrangements can be made to accommodate three emergency tuberculosis cases in the sanitarium at Mt. Vernon, Missouri; service at the state institution has broken down because of a lack of doctors and attendants, and only about half of the capacity of the sanitarium is being used; several hundred stricken citizens are waiting for care, including the three emergency cases from this county.
Alvin Cotner, a partner in the Auto Parts Co., has purchased the August Brunkhorst building, corner of Broadway and Middle Street, which formerly was occupied by Hinchey Mercantile Co.; he has already let a contract to remodel the first floor and construct an addition onto the rear of the building; it should be ready for use in October.
A.H. Mueller, proprietor of the A.H. Mueller & Co.'s meat markets in Cape Girardeau, has purchased the old Riverview Hotel site on Water Street near Broadway from Mary C. Dunlop; Mueller plans to erect a modern building on the site.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
