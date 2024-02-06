Out of the past: July 25

1993

Four area natives and residents were among a group of Adorers of the Blood of Christ who recently celebrated their anniversaries of religious profession; they are Sister Ignatia Greaser, a native of New Hamburg, Missouri; Sister Celeste Compas, a native of Kelso, Missouri; Sister Dorothy Reinhold, a resident of Kelso; and Sister Etheldreda Heard, a native of Oran, Missouri.

McBRIDE, Mo. -- Residents of the tiny community of McBride, about 6 miles north of Perryville, Missouri, scramble to remove what belongings they can from their homes in the afternoon in the wake of an early-morning, 300-foot levee breach about 8 miles away; they had much more time to evacuate than residents of neighboring Belgique, Missouri, 2 miles nearer the water's path.

1968

The Missouri State Highway Department expressed concern over safety of the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 74 leading to South Sprigg Street; the department plans to study the intersection and accidents occurring there.

Recommendations of a tripartite committee directed to study problems arising out of the dismissal of eight teachers from the State College faculty last April are adopted by the Board of Regents; the board adopts the "1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure," approves a statement on academic due process, another on evaluation of probationary faculty members and a third on professional ethics.