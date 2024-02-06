Out of the past: July 25

Four area natives and residents were among a group of Adorers of the Blood of Christ who recently celebrated their anniversaries of religious profession; they are Sister Ignatia Greaser, a native of New Hamburg, Missouri; Sister Celeste Compas, a native of Kelso, Missouri; Sister Dorothy Reinhold, a resident of Kelso; and Sister Etheldreda Heard, a native of Oran, Missouri.
McBRIDE, Mo. -- Residents of the tiny community of McBride, about 6 miles north of Perryville, Missouri, scramble to remove what belongings they can from their homes in the afternoon in the wake of an early-morning, 300-foot levee breach about 8 miles away; they had much more time to evacuate than residents of neighboring Belgique, Missouri, 2 miles nearer the water's path.
The Missouri State Highway Department expressed concern over safety of the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 74 leading to South Sprigg Street; the department plans to study the intersection and accidents occurring there.
Recommendations of a tripartite committee directed to study problems arising out of the dismissal of eight teachers from the State College faculty last April are adopted by the Board of Regents; the board adopts the "1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure," approves a statement on academic due process, another on evaluation of probationary faculty members and a third on professional ethics.
The Rev. Edward B. Schlattmann has assumed his duties as assistant pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church; this is his second time to be assigned in Cape Girardeau, having been here for a short period about eight years ago; he succeeds the Rev. Christian J. Martin, who was recently inducted into the Army as a first lieutenant.
The Rev. H.T. Macke, for 12 years pastor of St. Denis Catholic Church at Benton, Missouri, has taken over his duties following appointment as pastor of Guardian Angel Church at Oran, Missouri, succeeding the late Rev. Michael Helmbacher.
Fred A. Groves, the Ford man of Southeast Missouri, leaves in the afternoon for Camp Pike, Arkansas, where he will enter the aviation service; for a year or more, Groves tried to get into this branch of the service and, after finally appealing to headquarters in Washington, he was accepted.
It is reported Maj. Giboney Houck is preparing to enter the war service; while he isn't on the draft list, it is said he is anxious to get back into the war game; Houck served with the National Guard during the Spanish-American War and came out of it with much distinction.
Sharon K. Sanders
