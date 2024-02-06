Out of the past: July 25

1992

Authorities have confirmed Cape Girardeau businessman Jim Dodd, 50, and Lewis Rex Pettit, 43, also of Cape Girardeau, were killed Thursday when a twin-engine plane crashed in south-central Pennsylvania. Dodd, the plane's pilot, was owner of Motorcycle Stuff Inc. in Jackson. Pettit was warehouse manager of the company.

James F. Waltz of the law firm of Oliver, Oliver & Waltz, recently was elected president of the Cape Girardeau Bar Association. The organization's membership includes about 100 lawyers and judges.

1967

Police continue to investigate the Monday burglary of Tony's Pizza Palace, 419 Broadway, which netted thieves about $5,000. Officers haven't recovered the money or a small safe taken from the restaurant office, but they have arrested a suspect in the burglary.

In an effort to encourage highway improvements, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce agrees to send a letter to the State Highway Commission urging the improvement of Highway 25 from Blomeyer to Jackson, possibly with a new routing around the western side of Jackson to avoid congestion.