Out of the past: July 25

Authorities have confirmed Cape Girardeau businessman Jim Dodd, 50, and Lewis Rex Pettit, 43, also of Cape Girardeau, were killed Thursday when a twin-engine plane crashed in south-central Pennsylvania. Dodd, the plane's pilot, was owner of Motorcycle Stuff Inc. in Jackson. Pettit was warehouse manager of the company.
James F. Waltz of the law firm of Oliver, Oliver & Waltz, recently was elected president of the Cape Girardeau Bar Association. The organization's membership includes about 100 lawyers and judges.
Police continue to investigate the Monday burglary of Tony's Pizza Palace, 419 Broadway, which netted thieves about $5,000. Officers haven't recovered the money or a small safe taken from the restaurant office, but they have arrested a suspect in the burglary.
In an effort to encourage highway improvements, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce agrees to send a letter to the State Highway Commission urging the improvement of Highway 25 from Blomeyer to Jackson, possibly with a new routing around the western side of Jackson to avoid congestion.
With its string of public parks and parklets now including approximately 110 acres, the city of Cape Girardeau is having trouble keeping the grass cut. Rainfall being generous and mostly regular this season, the four regular employees of the parks department have had a busy time keeping up with their grass-clipping chores.
Through an order made by Judge George H. Moore in Federal Court in St. Louis, the Cape Girardeau city-Frisco Railroad contract is approved. The court order approves the ordinance that was passed by the city, providing for payments of $3,600 annually by the Frisco to the city and for the railroad to make certain street improvements amounting to about $15,000.
The work of organizing a company of home guards for Cape Girardeau will be taken up next week, after the activities of Patriotism Day, July 28, are over. These guards will be used in performing the duties formerly attended to by the National Guardsmen, who will be away on federal duty.
Men of the Commercial Club and women of the Civic Improvement Association, in a joint meeting last night, decided definitely on Aug. 2 for the benefit picnic for Company L. Refreshments and amusements will be sold to raise money to pay the expenses of the soldier boys until they are on Uncle Sam's payroll.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
