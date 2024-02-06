Out of the past: July 24

1998

Cape Girardeau's new Convention and Visitors Bureau director, Terri Clark-Bauer, started her new job Monday; Clark-Bauer told the CVB advisory board yesterday she wants to meet one-on-one with board members over the next week or so and "listen to you about your hopes and aspirations" for the CVB.

MORLEY, Mo. -- Vince and Julie Draper are trying to salvage the remnants of their manufacturing plant -- Stockade Building Inc. -- here, which was destroyed by fire yesterday morning; but they already know what the biggest loss was: decades of records that burned inside the buildings that housed the firm's offices; Stockade, one of the area's largest employers, was destroyed by a blaze that required nine rural fire departments to put out.

1973

St. Louis -- Federal teams are sifting through the wreckage of a Ozark Air Lines turboprop Fairchild 227 aircraft which crashed during a violent thunderstorm last night, killing 36 of 44 aboard; there was no immediate explanation of what caused the plane, which was approaching Lambert International Airport at low altitude, to plunge into a wooded ravine about four miles short of its target; the plane, which left Nashville, Tennessee, at 3:35 p.m., made intermediate stops at Clarksville, Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky; Cape Girardeau and Marion, Illinois, en route to St. Louis.

Four of the nine passengers who boarded Ozark Flight 809 at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport yesterday are identified, but Ozark officials decline to reveal the names of the other five pending positive identification of the bodies; among known dead who departed from Cape Girardeau's airport are John E. Glass of Cape Girardeau, Mr. and Mrs. John Diebold of Oran, Missouri, and Frank W. "Bill" Sexton of Jackson; another area resident listed among those killed was Page D. Stady of Cairo, Illinois, who boarded at Paducah, Kentucky.