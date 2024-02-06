Out of the past: July 24

Cape Girardeau's new Convention and Visitors Bureau director, Terri Clark-Bauer, started her new job Monday; Clark-Bauer told the CVB advisory board yesterday she wants to meet one-on-one with board members over the next week or so and "listen to you about your hopes and aspirations" for the CVB.
MORLEY, Mo. -- Vince and Julie Draper are trying to salvage the remnants of their manufacturing plant -- Stockade Building Inc. -- here, which was destroyed by fire yesterday morning; but they already know what the biggest loss was: decades of records that burned inside the buildings that housed the firm's offices; Stockade, one of the area's largest employers, was destroyed by a blaze that required nine rural fire departments to put out.
St. Louis -- Federal teams are sifting through the wreckage of a Ozark Air Lines turboprop Fairchild 227 aircraft which crashed during a violent thunderstorm last night, killing 36 of 44 aboard; there was no immediate explanation of what caused the plane, which was approaching Lambert International Airport at low altitude, to plunge into a wooded ravine about four miles short of its target; the plane, which left Nashville, Tennessee, at 3:35 p.m., made intermediate stops at Clarksville, Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky; Cape Girardeau and Marion, Illinois, en route to St. Louis.
Four of the nine passengers who boarded Ozark Flight 809 at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport yesterday are identified, but Ozark officials decline to reveal the names of the other five pending positive identification of the bodies; among known dead who departed from Cape Girardeau's airport are John E. Glass of Cape Girardeau, Mr. and Mrs. John Diebold of Oran, Missouri, and Frank W. "Bill" Sexton of Jackson; another area resident listed among those killed was Page D. Stady of Cairo, Illinois, who boarded at Paducah, Kentucky.
A head-on collision of two automobiles at a highway repair barricade on Highway 61 just north of the Sunset Tourist Court kills two persons and injures eight others at 12:40 a.m.; the dead are Phillip D. Bowman, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Elizabeth Burchfield, 19, of Matthews, Missouri.
One of the finest 100-acre farms in Cape Girardeau County, with modern buildings, has been sold by Mr. and Mrs. John H. Seabaugh to Alvester Hopkins and his brother, Noah Hopkins; the land lies west of Jackson on the Oak Ridge Road; last year, the Seabaughs erected a seven-room dwelling and a barn on the property; the farm is the original Bingenheimer home place, except a fractional part which was bought from Francis Statler.
Charged with attempting to evade military duty, eight youths of Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, Missouri, are on their way to Nevada, Missouri, to the encampment of the 140th Infantry to serve the remainder of the time with their regiment; the attitude of people toward the National Guard and the long service required of the youths last summer during the railroad strike, when the 140th was forced to bear the brunt of guard duty, is said by local authorities to have been the cause of the indifference shown by the young men toward fulfilling their encampment duties.
Col. H.L. Albert, director of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, is honored during the evening band concert, his fellow townsmen bidding him farewell as he prepares to leave for California; Albert directs the band he helped reorganize a year ago for the last time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.