Out of the past: July 24

1997

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Sikeston power plant was evacuated last night after a fire filled the building with smoke; Sikeston Department of Public Safety personnel were called to the plant at 7:10 p.m. after a failure in the 4,160-volt electrical switch gear created a small fire; firefighters extinguished the blaze in about an hour; some firefighters were overcome by the heat, five seeking treatment at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- After combing farmland east of here last night, police arrest a 15-year-old Independence, Missouri, boy, who goes by the name "Psycho," and are continuing to search for his 17-year-old companion; the two ran off from a weigh station on Interstate 57 around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after stopping for directions; an officer at the station radioed in the license plate of the vehicle the boys were driving, and it came back as stolen; additional officers were called to the scene, and the highway patrol's new helicopter out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was brought into action.

1972

The Capaha Park lagoon is taking on a clean, sleek appearance as another mini-park is also being added to Cape Girardeau's recreational facilities; employees of the City Park Department cleared brush, removed trees and trimmed foliage on the upper island of the lagoon last week; today, they are doing the same on the lower island; the mini-park is being developed in the 2300 block of Broadway, across from the Masonic Temple.

The issue of county planning and zoning is kicked around by the County Court and other county officials; the court, which announced in January it intended to place the issue before voters in the fall, changed its mind two weeks ago and decided to delay the issue until next April; this morning, however, the court agrees to reconsider the matter and will discuss the feasibility of placing the issue on the November ballot at its session Thursday.