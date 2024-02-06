Out of the past: July 24

It took more than one volunteer effort to move a 24-ton caboose from the railroad tracks running through Scott City to its last stop as a tourist center just off Main Street; the caboose was donated to the city by Southern Pacific Railroad and delivered July 13 with just one condition: it had to be removed from the tracks within five days; and while the Scott City group that has been working on the plan didn't quite meet that deadline, it did manage to move the caboose off the track and onto a stand about 20 feet from the line; there it will become a center for tourists to enjoy the railroad history of Scott City.
The Clabaugh Building in Jackson is getting more than a new coat of paint this week; Matt Chubboy of Coast to Coast Signs is painting Jackson's new mural on the north wall of the building at 102 S. High St.; the work should be done by the weekend, says Herb Wickham, a Jackson artist and chairman of the city's mural committee.
In what appears to be an unprecedented action, the Missouri Public Service Commission has subpoenaed the entire Cape Girardeau City Council to appear before it Tuesday at a pre-hearing conference on the Missouri Utilities Co. request for a 13 1/2% increase in its election power rates.
After 17 months of condemnation proceedings by the City of Cape Girardeau against owners of the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel, attorneys for the parties involved reached a settlement yesterday in Common Pleas Court; Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, owners, agreed to pay a reduced fine of $2,000 for failing to comply with an order issued by the city building inspector on April 30, 1970, to demolish or repair the structures at Broadway and North Fountain Street.
In making his estimate of the cost of a new swimming pool and war memorial building at Fairground Park, St. Louis architect Ernest T. Friton urges the city to take advantage of planning grants through the Federal Works Agency; Friton, who estimates the total cost of the proposed project at $412,8409, recommends that the projects be combined under one building contract to save money.
The war surplus aircraft unit at Harris Field will definitely be closed out Aug. 15, according to the War Assets Administration; the surplus planes still in flyable condition will be ferried to Jackson, Tennessee, and those which can't be flown will be disposed of at a low price for salvage.
Lt. Louis K. Juden, who died from gas poisoning in France, Oct. 26, 1918, is buried from the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Louis Klostermann in the morning; the funeral is under the direction of the American Legion Post which bears the late soldier's name, and participated in by the Masonic Lodge; burial is at New Lorimier Cemetery.
No union service is held at Courthouse Park, allowing Sunday worshipers to attend the Cape Girardeau Chautauqua program at the tent erected on the State College campus; performances during the day include a concert by the Croatian Tamburica Orchestra and a lecture by Abel Cantu on "Mexico and the Mexicans."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
