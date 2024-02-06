Out of the past: July 24

1996

It took more than one volunteer effort to move a 24-ton caboose from the railroad tracks running through Scott City to its last stop as a tourist center just off Main Street; the caboose was donated to the city by Southern Pacific Railroad and delivered July 13 with just one condition: it had to be removed from the tracks within five days; and while the Scott City group that has been working on the plan didn't quite meet that deadline, it did manage to move the caboose off the track and onto a stand about 20 feet from the line; there it will become a center for tourists to enjoy the railroad history of Scott City.

The Clabaugh Building in Jackson is getting more than a new coat of paint this week; Matt Chubboy of Coast to Coast Signs is painting Jackson's new mural on the north wall of the building at 102 S. High St.; the work should be done by the weekend, says Herb Wickham, a Jackson artist and chairman of the city's mural committee.

1971

In what appears to be an unprecedented action, the Missouri Public Service Commission has subpoenaed the entire Cape Girardeau City Council to appear before it Tuesday at a pre-hearing conference on the Missouri Utilities Co. request for a 13 1/2% increase in its election power rates.

After 17 months of condemnation proceedings by the City of Cape Girardeau against owners of the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel, attorneys for the parties involved reached a settlement yesterday in Common Pleas Court; Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, owners, agreed to pay a reduced fine of $2,000 for failing to comply with an order issued by the city building inspector on April 30, 1970, to demolish or repair the structures at Broadway and North Fountain Street.