Out of the past: July 23

1998

Drug Enforcement Agency special agent Stacy Sims, who was deemed a "DEA Hero" by that agency's director, was laid to rest yesterday at Cape County Memorial Park; Sims, 31, of Jackson lost a fight with skin cancer Sunday, July 19, 1998; the funeral procession was led by more than 40 law enforcement vehicles representing agencies from across the street; more than 700 persons attended Tuesday night's visitation.

Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission wants to seek state funding to apply to the National Register of Historic Places for a downtown historic district; the area -- boarded by Main, Broadway, Themis and Independence streets -- should qualify as a historic district, according to Philip R. Thomason, a historic preservationist.

1973

Condemnation proceedings on 28 more houses in the South Cape Girardeau area are underway, kicked off by the Mississippi River waters which rose to record heights this spring, severely flooding the Leadville-Smelterville community; after the flood forced these houses to be vacated and the waters receded to allow inspection, condemnation notices were posted barring further occupancy.

Temperatures in Cape Girardeau for the year reached a new record high over the weekend, and so did the peak power consumption by electricity customers of Missouri Utilities Co.; the thermometer, hitting 100 degrees Friday and marking the first time this year it had reached the century mark, outdid itself Saturday, rising to 102 degrees for a new record high; yesterday's high was a mere 96 degrees.