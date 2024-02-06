Out of the past: July 23

The owners of the defunct Kem-Pest Laboratories late this week won another round in a dispute with the Environmental Protection Agency; a three-judge panel from the 8th District U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a lower court decision siding with Kem-Pest in a dispute over a cleanup plan at the six-acre Kem-Pest Superfund site north of Cape Girardeau.
A crowd of between 4,000 and 6,000 people jammed the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport last evening to watch 45 tethered hot air balloons "glow" in the fading light of dusk; many took the opportunity to go up in the tethered balloons; the balloon glow and rides were the first of a series of events of Balloon Fest 1994, which continues today and wraps up Sunday.
Cape Girardeau city manager Paul F. Frederick says the city will oppose the State Highway Department's William Street corridor plan and will present an alternate plan at tomorrow's public hearing; the main objection, he says, is the proposal to make Sprigg Street a one-way street for two blocks.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Utilities Inc. of Cape Girardeau gains State Public Service Commission approval to increase its water rates in Cape Girardeau and its natural gas rates in Cape and six other area cities: Dexter, Bloomfield, Scott City, Illmo, Essex and Kelso.
Revival services are continuing at the Foursquare Church with the Rev. John Kaifer, evangelist, of Denver in charge; during Thursday night's service, a special tribute will be given to the armed forces, and the message will center on the worldwide scheme to sabotage and exterminate Christianity; during this service, a copy of Hitler's "Mein Kampf" will be burned.
Morning and evening worship services at the Red Star Baptist Church are conducted by the Rev. S.D. Aubuchon; a memorial service, honoring Sgt. Albert A. Hesse, who was killed in action in the Pacific area March 22, is held in the afternoon at the church.
Mrs. L.J. Pott of Cape Girardeau was elected vice-chairwoman of the Woman's Republican Auxiliary Committee of the 14th Congressional District at the Republican convention held Saturday at Poplar Bluff, Missouri; this is the highest woman's political office in the district.
Lester Taylor, third baseman for the Illmo baseball team, handed in his uniform to manager John J. Craig on Sunday following the game with Sikeston, Missouri, in which Illmo was badly defeated; Taylor told Craig he didn't care to play with the team any longer, unless some new players were added to strengthen the lineup.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
