Out of the past: July 23

1994

The owners of the defunct Kem-Pest Laboratories late this week won another round in a dispute with the Environmental Protection Agency; a three-judge panel from the 8th District U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a lower court decision siding with Kem-Pest in a dispute over a cleanup plan at the six-acre Kem-Pest Superfund site north of Cape Girardeau.

A crowd of between 4,000 and 6,000 people jammed the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport last evening to watch 45 tethered hot air balloons "glow" in the fading light of dusk; many took the opportunity to go up in the tethered balloons; the balloon glow and rides were the first of a series of events of Balloon Fest 1994, which continues today and wraps up Sunday.

1969

Cape Girardeau city manager Paul F. Frederick says the city will oppose the State Highway Department's William Street corridor plan and will present an alternate plan at tomorrow's public hearing; the main objection, he says, is the proposal to make Sprigg Street a one-way street for two blocks.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Utilities Inc. of Cape Girardeau gains State Public Service Commission approval to increase its water rates in Cape Girardeau and its natural gas rates in Cape and six other area cities: Dexter, Bloomfield, Scott City, Illmo, Essex and Kelso.