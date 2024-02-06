Out of the past: July 23

1993

The Mississippi River is predicted to crest at Cape Girardeau some time today at an all-time record flood stage of 46.6 feet; weather forecasters have warned the river may not fall below flood stage here until some time in mid-August.

During a visit to Cape Girardeau County yesterday morning, Gov. Mel Carnahan praised the work of volunteers and the National Guard in battling floodwaters and promised the state will do its part to fund disaster relief efforts.

1968

Plans for the completion of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County are 90 percent finished, some of the right of way has been acquired and contracts should be let during the 1970 construction year.

A tidal wave of negative votes in the Advance, Missouri, area overcome substantial support in Delta and Chaffee, Missouri, for a three-way school measure and sends the proposition down to a convincing defeat; the unofficial vote was 892 in favor of the consolidation and 1,170 opposed.