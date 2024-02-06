Out of the past: July 23

1992

Donning orange and yellow boots as a precaution, about 30 contractors considering a cleanup of the Missouri Electric Works site inspected the property yesterday morning. The pre-bid inspection was another step in the federal Environmental Protection Agency's lengthy effort to clean up the PCB-contaminated site at 824 S. Kingshighway.

Southeast Missouri State University football player Derrick Smith has his dog, Queenie, back unharmed. The dog broke off a chain behind a friend's house in the 300 block of South Lorimier on Sunday; she made her way to the Mississippi River bridge and jumped from the span into the water. She was rescued by three workers from Lone Star.

1967

The Rev. Archie N. Holt recently joined the staff of Centenary Methodist Church as the minister of visitation and evangelism. Before this appointment, Holt held a four-year pastorate at First Methodist Church in Festus, Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau Babe Ruth team returns home after winning the state championship, 2-1, over Jefferson City. Randy Jones is the star of the game, as he becomes the first player in tournament history to pitch a no-hitter in a championship game. Next stop for the local team will be the Midwest Regional from Aug. 3 to 5 at Burlington, Colorado.