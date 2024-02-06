Out of the past: July 23

Donning orange and yellow boots as a precaution, about 30 contractors considering a cleanup of the Missouri Electric Works site inspected the property yesterday morning. The pre-bid inspection was another step in the federal Environmental Protection Agency's lengthy effort to clean up the PCB-contaminated site at 824 S. Kingshighway.
Southeast Missouri State University football player Derrick Smith has his dog, Queenie, back unharmed. The dog broke off a chain behind a friend's house in the 300 block of South Lorimier on Sunday; she made her way to the Mississippi River bridge and jumped from the span into the water. She was rescued by three workers from Lone Star.
The Rev. Archie N. Holt recently joined the staff of Centenary Methodist Church as the minister of visitation and evangelism. Before this appointment, Holt held a four-year pastorate at First Methodist Church in Festus, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Babe Ruth team returns home after winning the state championship, 2-1, over Jefferson City. Randy Jones is the star of the game, as he becomes the first player in tournament history to pitch a no-hitter in a championship game. Next stop for the local team will be the Midwest Regional from Aug. 3 to 5 at Burlington, Colorado.
A new award, to be given annually in commemoration of meritorious service to education in the district, will be made to three men in October at the annual convention of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association at Teachers College; the three to be honored are well-known educators in Southeast Missouri: A.C. Magill of Cape Teachers College, W.L. Johns of Farmington, Missouri, and R.A. Doyle of East Prairie, Missouri.
Grading is being done on Gordonville Road near the Charles Schrock farm by the Cape Special Road District, preparing the road for later paving. The roadway is being raised near a creek, and a 40-foot bridge will be built, with steel beams and treated timbers.
Pitcher Big Elam Vangilder has been bought by the Chicago Cubs, according to a letter received by Dep Barenkamp from scout Charles Barrett. It is thought he will be farmed out to one of the more important minor leagues for more seasoning.
By an order from the War Department, the Missouri National Guard will encamp at Nevada, Missouri, instead of mobilizing at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where it was first ordered. There will be more than 12,000 soldiers in the Nevada encampment for about two months. Company L and the Sixth Regiment band of Cape Girardeau likely will receive orders in the next few days to leave for the encampment by Aug. 5.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.