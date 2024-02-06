Out of the past: July 23

1999

The lack of rain, coupled with more water use, is forcing a depletion of Cape Girardeau’s water reserve, and city officials are asking residents to cut back their usage; to make matters worse, a water main broke yesterday evening at the corner of Old Sprigg and Bertling streets; according to Kevin Priester, Alliance Water Resources manager, the city is exceeding its daily production levels.

Former Cape Girardeau school superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent has been hired as director of the Perry County Higher Education Center; he began his duties July 1; Tallent is charged with developing, implementing and expanding education programs offered at the center.

1974

A major renovation proposal for the Jackson School District, which in its entirety would cost more than $2.3 million, was submitted last night during a special meeting of the school board; William McLaughlin of the Hanner, Breitweiser and McLaughlin architectural firm of Chester, Illinois, presented the board with a list of 24 recommendations for improvements to the high school and construction of a new elementary school to replace the ones at Pocahontas and Fruitland at a cost of $690,000.

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees have agreed to take over local management of the flag display service of Patterson Flag and Decorating Co. of Carbondale, Illinois, which has contracts with 116 local merchants to display the American Flag on 12 holidays each year; David Poe, Jaycee director in charge of the project, says the club will hire a third party to put up the flags each holiday.