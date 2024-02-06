Out of the past: July 22

1998

Three emergency shelters are open in Cape Girardeau to help residents beat the unrelenting heat; yesterday's high reached 98 in Cape Girardeau, and the heat index was 105; in Cape Girardeau, shelters are open at the Osage Centre and the Cape Senior Center; the Jackson shelter is at New McKendree Church Cox Hall.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board think the city needs a full-time tourism development director; Gary Bunting, chairman of the CVB board, says the position could be funded through additional revenue from expansion of the hotel-motel-restaurant tax voters approved in April; a director could help develop tourist attractions within the city and region, Bunting says.

1973

Regular worship services begin in the evening for Wisconsin Synod Lutherans in Cape Girardeau at 421a Broadway; the Rev. Roger R. Zehms of St. Louis conducts the initial service on behalf of the Home Mission Board of the synod; a group of area residents is trying to organize the new congregation here.

Two new buildings offering community service -- Saint Francis Hospital and Fire Station No. 4 -- are taking shape as construction work moves at a good pace with the arrival of drier, sunnier days in recent weeks; if the weather holds, the first concrete will be poured tomorrow on the multi-million-dollar hospital project at Route K and Mount Auburn Road; at the new fire station at Kingsway and Kurre Lane, masonry work is 90% complete, and workers have roughed in for plumbing in the floor.