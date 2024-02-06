Out of the past: July 22

Three emergency shelters are open in Cape Girardeau to help residents beat the unrelenting heat; yesterday's high reached 98 in Cape Girardeau, and the heat index was 105; in Cape Girardeau, shelters are open at the Osage Centre and the Cape Senior Center; the Jackson shelter is at New McKendree Church Cox Hall.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board think the city needs a full-time tourism development director; Gary Bunting, chairman of the CVB board, says the position could be funded through additional revenue from expansion of the hotel-motel-restaurant tax voters approved in April; a director could help develop tourist attractions within the city and region, Bunting says.
Regular worship services begin in the evening for Wisconsin Synod Lutherans in Cape Girardeau at 421a Broadway; the Rev. Roger R. Zehms of St. Louis conducts the initial service on behalf of the Home Mission Board of the synod; a group of area residents is trying to organize the new congregation here.
Two new buildings offering community service -- Saint Francis Hospital and Fire Station No. 4 -- are taking shape as construction work moves at a good pace with the arrival of drier, sunnier days in recent weeks; if the weather holds, the first concrete will be poured tomorrow on the multi-million-dollar hospital project at Route K and Mount Auburn Road; at the new fire station at Kingsway and Kurre Lane, masonry work is 90% complete, and workers have roughed in for plumbing in the floor.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The Freedom Train has been here and gone; a crowd of between 5,000 and 8,000 persons, hundreds being from out of town, went through the train from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. yesterday; it is thought the broiling sun, which sent temperatures into the high 90s, kept the numbers down; those who braved the heat were privileged to view the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Emancipation Proclamation, the United Nation Charter and many other historic documents.
Henry Huffman, for 2 1/2 years motorcycle patrolman on the Cape Girardeau police force, submits his resignation, effective at once, in order that he might report to Kansas City, Missouri, July 29 for active Army duty; Huffman, who served three years in the Army during the war with the 55th General Hospital in Europe, expects to be assigned to the recruiting office here for medical work.
A two-week revival at Third Methodist Church in North Cape Girardeau closed Wednesday night with 17 additions to the church reported by the pastor, the Rev. Fred Statler; large crowds attended the meetings every night, but the largest crowd was present for the final service, when the Rev. Lloyd Marlin, evangelist, delivered his final sermon.
The Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, preaches at the union service in the evening at Courthouse Park; at the same time, the Rev. J.H. Taylor, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, delivers the sermon at the union service at Centenary Methodist Church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
