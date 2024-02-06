Out of the past: July 22

The new Notre Dame Regional High School needs water, and it doesn't seem like the city of Cape Girardeau will supply it fast enough; several members of the school's building committee appeared before the City Council yesterday to plead their case; the school is two miles outside the city limits, but committee members asked that the site be annexed; Notre Dame needs water by November at the latest; the city agrees to meet with the building committee within 10 days to discuss the matter.
Judith Ann Crow of Cape Girardeau receives word from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the home she lived in 34 years at 323 Themis St., was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27.
A group of businessmen, including at least three who are involved in an effort to open a fourth bank in Cape Girardeau, have purchased a substantial amount of stock in the Jackson Exchange Bank; details of the transaction are sketchy; among the investors are Martin Hecht, Vernon H. Landgraf and Ralph L. Edwards.
Col. E.I. Hockaday, State Highway Patrol superintendent, made a whirlwind stop here Tuesday, touring seven sites in the county under consideration for the location of the new Troop E headquarters; he lunched with some officials of Cape Girardeau, Jackson, the county and the Chambers of Commerce of the two cities; his two-hour stop was made with no fanfare or publicity and wasn't revealed until today.
An early start of construction work on the two new State College buildings -- men's dormitory and student services center -- will be sought in an effort to get the structures completed or as nearly so as possible by the time the 1948 fall term begins, says President W.W. Parker; the contractor, Ray Dilschneider of St. Louis, is anxious to get started in order to complete excavations and foundation work before fall rains and cold weather set in.
In a report to the City Plan Commission of his study of zoning restrictions for the new west side area, city engineer John Walther suggests the commission recommend to the city the acquisition of land for future development near the projected William Street entrance on Highway 61; extension of William to Highway 61 under the urban program of the State Highway Department, together with development of a modern entrance, has been approved by the city, but was sidetracked when the state asked the city whether it or the new Highway 74 should be built at this time.
Road boosters from many counties begin arriving in Cape Girardeau at an early hour, preparing to attend the big roads meeting at the Chamber of Commerce rooms this afternoon; the object of the meeting is to formulate plans for a united pull for the primary state highway through this section as designated by the engineers, after a few changes are made; Cape Girardeau and strong delegations from Scott and other counties are ready to throw support to the highway when it is changed to run from Jackson via the Kingshighway through Cape Girardeau, Kelso, Benton, Morley, Sikeston, New Madrid and then to the Arkansas line.
Newly elected members of the board of directors of the Cape Girardeau Baseball Association -- A.M. Spradling, A.P. Behrens, Capt. J.L. Stout, Homer Deevers and T.J. Murphy -- plan to meet late today to reorganize and name officers of the association; Arthur E. Stewart was named chairman of a committee to make arrangements for "Capaha Day" in August; Louis Hecht is chairman of another committee to look after the matter of obtaining an enclosed park for the club next year.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
