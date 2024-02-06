Out of the past: July 22

1997

The new Notre Dame Regional High School needs water, and it doesn't seem like the city of Cape Girardeau will supply it fast enough; several members of the school's building committee appeared before the City Council yesterday to plead their case; the school is two miles outside the city limits, but committee members asked that the site be annexed; Notre Dame needs water by November at the latest; the city agrees to meet with the building committee within 10 days to discuss the matter.

Judith Ann Crow of Cape Girardeau receives word from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the home she lived in 34 years at 323 Themis St., was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27.

1972

A group of businessmen, including at least three who are involved in an effort to open a fourth bank in Cape Girardeau, have purchased a substantial amount of stock in the Jackson Exchange Bank; details of the transaction are sketchy; among the investors are Martin Hecht, Vernon H. Landgraf and Ralph L. Edwards.

Col. E.I. Hockaday, State Highway Patrol superintendent, made a whirlwind stop here Tuesday, touring seven sites in the county under consideration for the location of the new Troop E headquarters; he lunched with some officials of Cape Girardeau, Jackson, the county and the Chambers of Commerce of the two cities; his two-hour stop was made with no fanfare or publicity and wasn't revealed until today.