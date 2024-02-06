Out of the past: July 22

1996

GRANITEVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities discovered what they believe to be the bones of an adult male Saturday afternoon while searching an abandoned quarry outside Graniteville for the body of a missing Fredericktown, Missouri, girl; the bones, which consisted of 10 vertebrae, the pelvis, and the arm and leg bones, were found in a plastic bag that was wrapped inside an article of clothing; they will be sent to the Smithsonian Institute where forensic experts will try to determine the age, verify the gender and possibly give investigators information about the time and cause of death.

Thanks to a relatively cool, wet summer, Cape Girardeau residents aren't facing a water crisis; that won't be the case within two years, water system manager Tom Taggart predicts; he encourages the council to put a $25 million bond issue on the November ballot, with the money going for water system improvements.

1971

Growing resentment among area railroad employees over work rules changes -- which reportedly may cause the demise of the Cotton Belt Railroad's division point at Illmo -- is evident as a strike against more carriers is just 24 hours away; railroads serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois aren't directly involved in the United Transportation Union's strike call against nine lines, effective tomorrow, but the nationwide walkout is sure to bring a slowdown.

An improved pay plan submitted by City Manager W.G. Lawley and approved last night by the Cape Girardeau City Council includes for the first time increases in pay for superior performance by city employees; the salary increases for all employees are equivalent to 8% of last year's budgeted payroll.