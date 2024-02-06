Out of the past: July 22

GRANITEVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities discovered what they believe to be the bones of an adult male Saturday afternoon while searching an abandoned quarry outside Graniteville for the body of a missing Fredericktown, Missouri, girl; the bones, which consisted of 10 vertebrae, the pelvis, and the arm and leg bones, were found in a plastic bag that was wrapped inside an article of clothing; they will be sent to the Smithsonian Institute where forensic experts will try to determine the age, verify the gender and possibly give investigators information about the time and cause of death.
Thanks to a relatively cool, wet summer, Cape Girardeau residents aren't facing a water crisis; that won't be the case within two years, water system manager Tom Taggart predicts; he encourages the council to put a $25 million bond issue on the November ballot, with the money going for water system improvements.
Growing resentment among area railroad employees over work rules changes -- which reportedly may cause the demise of the Cotton Belt Railroad's division point at Illmo -- is evident as a strike against more carriers is just 24 hours away; railroads serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois aren't directly involved in the United Transportation Union's strike call against nine lines, effective tomorrow, but the nationwide walkout is sure to bring a slowdown.
An improved pay plan submitted by City Manager W.G. Lawley and approved last night by the Cape Girardeau City Council includes for the first time increases in pay for superior performance by city employees; the salary increases for all employees are equivalent to 8% of last year's budgeted payroll.
Plans as suggested by the State Highway Department for improvement of the West Broadway-Highway 61 intersection are received by manager Weir M. Barcus of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; included in the plans are four "islands," these to be installed as follows: One large island of triangular shape at the junction of the street and highway, another small island in front of the Colonial Tavern, and two other islands, one in front of the Alvarado and the fourth northwest of the latter place.
Southeast Missouri skies are clear following a weekend which brought two heavy rains, both of near cloudburst proportions; the last rain, varying in intensity over Cape Girardeau, struck Saturday afternoon and night, flooding basements of an estimated 200 dwellings, virtually all in the southern part of town, when sewers failed to carry away the storm water.
VANDUSER, Mo. -- Authorities of Scott and all the surrounding counties continue a search that began last night for two bandits, who walked into the Bank of Vanduser just before 5 p.m., locked cashier T.M. Bugg and assistant cashier Norman Bugg in the vault, and made off with around $1,800; the bandits, driving a new Ford touring car with Illinois plates, were last seen in Morehouse, Missouri.
The death of Ella Kinder, wife of James A. Kinder, prominent Cape Girardeau druggist, which occurred last evening, has brought profound sorrow throughout the city and this section; she was born Nov. 12, 1880, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Bohnsack Sr., and sister of Dr. Anita Bohnsack; she and Kinder married in 1904, and they nave two children, Mary Helen, 10, and James A. Jr., 4.
