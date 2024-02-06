Out of the past: July 22

1995

The five finalists for Cape Girardeau city manager have been named: Jeffrey J. Broughton, 41, city manager of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Lawrence J. Stevens, 42, city manager of Pittsburg, Kansas; T. Michael McDowell, 43, city administrator of Creve Coeur, Missouri; Michael G. Miller, 58, a management consultant living in Ferguson, Missouri; and Jim A. Allan, 50, city manager of North Bend, Oregon.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Denise Brown, an advocate for battered women and sister of the late Nicole Brown-Simpson, is the keynote speaker at a program commemorating the 10th anniversary of Poplar Bluff's Haven House, which shelters victims of domestic abuse; Brown tells her audience that her sister kept details of an abusive relationship with O.J. Simpson hidden in a diary.

1970

RANDLES, Mo. -- Officials with Missouri Pacific Railroad and St. Louis Southwestern Railway will appear at a Missouri Public Service Commission hearing in Cape Girardeau tomorrow to answer charges that their trains have blocked a crossing near Randles for unreasonable lengths of time.

McCLURE, Ill. -- Work started here this week on the new McClure-East Cape Girardeau water system; it is being constructed by the L.D. Fern Construction Co. of Marion, Illinois, at a cost of $238,000; the 225 residents of McClure and East Cape Girardeau who will initially be served by the water system expect to start receiving water in about 100 days.