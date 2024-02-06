Out of the past: July 22

The five finalists for Cape Girardeau city manager have been named: Jeffrey J. Broughton, 41, city manager of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Lawrence J. Stevens, 42, city manager of Pittsburg, Kansas; T. Michael McDowell, 43, city administrator of Creve Coeur, Missouri; Michael G. Miller, 58, a management consultant living in Ferguson, Missouri; and Jim A. Allan, 50, city manager of North Bend, Oregon.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Denise Brown, an advocate for battered women and sister of the late Nicole Brown-Simpson, is the keynote speaker at a program commemorating the 10th anniversary of Poplar Bluff's Haven House, which shelters victims of domestic abuse; Brown tells her audience that her sister kept details of an abusive relationship with O.J. Simpson hidden in a diary.
RANDLES, Mo. -- Officials with Missouri Pacific Railroad and St. Louis Southwestern Railway will appear at a Missouri Public Service Commission hearing in Cape Girardeau tomorrow to answer charges that their trains have blocked a crossing near Randles for unreasonable lengths of time.
McCLURE, Ill. -- Work started here this week on the new McClure-East Cape Girardeau water system; it is being constructed by the L.D. Fern Construction Co. of Marion, Illinois, at a cost of $238,000; the 225 residents of McClure and East Cape Girardeau who will initially be served by the water system expect to start receiving water in about 100 days.
The Rev. J.O. Zillen of Owensville, Indiana, a candidate for the pastorate of General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, preaches at both the morning and evening services at the church; the current pastor, the Rev. E.D. Winstead, recently resigned, but is continuing his work until the congregation secures a new leader.
Professor Robert R. Hill speaks at the morning service at the Christian Church, delivering the address in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. Raymond E. Swartz, who was called out of town by the illness of a relative.
Three thousand dollars is reported collected and sufficient enthusiasm is in reserve to raise the full $8,000 fund for a handsome entranceway memorial at the Teachers College grounds, it is found at a stirring gathering in the college auditorium in the morning; the memorial will honor 900 Teachers College students who were in service of their country during the World War.
Lt. Edward R. Roberts, son of professor Homer L. Roberts of the Teachers College, will sail Saturday for Antwerp, Belgium, as a representative of the United States in the World Olympic games to be held there next month; Roberts was chosen as one of the six men who will carry the honors as participants in the 56-pound shot event in the meet and is one of three representatives of the U.S. Army selected out of the recent elimination events in Chicago and St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
