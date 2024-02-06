Out of the past: July 22

Calvin Bird, six-year director of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, has resigned that post to pursue a new business venture; Bird says he will continue to work with the center as its administrative organization is changed.
More development is underway in Cape Girardeau's thriving west end; a new McDonald's restaurant and a service station and convenience store are under construction in the Cape West Business Park, at the intersection of Siemers Drive and Route K; work is also underway to develop the site of the former Howard Johnson Motor Lodge, near the Interstate 55 and Route K intersection.
SPACE CENTER, Houston -- Brushing moon dust from their space suits, the crew of Apollo 11 turns home to earth; the crew is together again: Neil E. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., the first humans to tread the moon, and Michael Collins, who girdled that barren globe in the mother ship, awaiting their return.
Nine-year-old Jimmy Fornkahl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Junior Fornkahl, Route 1, is found wandering in a field near Rau Orchards in the morning by Jot Koch; the youngster was missing 21 hours from his home near Oriole, but is in good condition after an extensive search by nearly 100 persons; he became lost yesterday morning while berry picking with his two brothers.
Two Illmo men are reported missing in the war; a telegram from the War Department was received yesterday by Mr. and Mrs. John H. Sander of Illmo, advising them their son, S-Sgt. John M. Sander, 20, has been reported missing in action since July 7 over Germany; likewise, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Clark of Illmo were notified by the War Department on Friday their son, S-Sgt. Woodson P. Clark, 25, has been reported missing in action over France since July 8.
Sen. Harry S. Truman, who was chosen last night by the Democratic National Convention at Chicago as the party's vice presidential nominee, has many friends in Cape Girardeau, having been here several times in the past 15 years; Truman first visited here when he was presiding county judge at Independence, Missouri, his home; he was here several other times, during political campaigns and also as an official of the Masonic Lodge.
The Special Shoe Factory Committee of the Commercial Club reports the total subscriptions for the shoe factory addition amounts to $24,185; the amount necessary to carry the project through is $33,150, being half the net costs of an addition to the shoe factory building, which will employ at least 350 more men and women at a weekly wage of $5,000 or more.
The garage of John H. Himmelberger, in which there are four cars, catches fire and burns around 3:30 a.m.; the amount of damage to the automobiles -- an electric car, a Ford, a Buick and a Studebaker, all of them old -- hasn't been determined because the debris hasn't been removed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
