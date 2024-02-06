Out of the past: July 22

1994

Calvin Bird, six-year director of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, has resigned that post to pursue a new business venture; Bird says he will continue to work with the center as its administrative organization is changed.

More development is underway in Cape Girardeau's thriving west end; a new McDonald's restaurant and a service station and convenience store are under construction in the Cape West Business Park, at the intersection of Siemers Drive and Route K; work is also underway to develop the site of the former Howard Johnson Motor Lodge, near the Interstate 55 and Route K intersection.

1969

SPACE CENTER, Houston -- Brushing moon dust from their space suits, the crew of Apollo 11 turns home to earth; the crew is together again: Neil E. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., the first humans to tread the moon, and Michael Collins, who girdled that barren globe in the mother ship, awaiting their return.

Nine-year-old Jimmy Fornkahl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Junior Fornkahl, Route 1, is found wandering in a field near Rau Orchards in the morning by Jot Koch; the youngster was missing 21 hours from his home near Oriole, but is in good condition after an extensive search by nearly 100 persons; he became lost yesterday morning while berry picking with his two brothers.