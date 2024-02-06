Out of the past: July 22

1993

The Mississippi River at the Cape Girardeau gauge yesterday was 46.7 feet; the crest has been moved back to Saturday at a mark of 47.2 feet; Marcella Bennett, disaster application center coordinator for FEMA, arrives in Cape Girardeau to oversee the opening of a disaster application center in the basement of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Like the muddy floodwaters edging up at Cape Girardeau, the costs of fighting back the Mississippi River are rising; direct costs incurred by Cape Girardeau city government and levee districts has topped $100,000; approximately 120 residential structures and 275 people have been affected by floodwaters; a dozen commercial properties are closed and an additional 10 are seriously affected.

1968

Dallas Estes, who has been with the Finney Drug Store in Cape Girardeau for many years, is now managing the Jones Drug Store in Jackson, recently acquired by the Finney interests; the Jackson store, one of the oldest and most widely known in the area, was started in 1871 by Henry Jones.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Fire early in the morning sweeps through the First Bank and Trust Co. here, destroying or heavily damaging the quarters of 13 businesses and destroying city and school district financial records.