Out of the past: July 22

1992

Bob Coons, who made a name for himself in Southeast Missouri as a highly successful head baseball coach at Chaffee High School before moving to Cape Girardeau Central High as an assistant last season, will serve as a coach with the United States 15-16-year-old Junior Pan American team that will compete in Mexico.

A fire in a three-story apartment building in the central west end of Cape Girardeau early in the morning injures at least five people, one seriously; at least three people were trapped in the smoke-filled building in the 100 block of Clark Avenue and have to be rescued by firefighters.

1967

Cape Girardeau firefighters are dissatisfied with fire-hazard inspections which have passed the halfway mark with poor public response; Fire Inspector Warren Strack says inspection teams have been able to inspect only about 38 percent of 3,300 homes and businesses so far in the campaign.

Dr. Robert W. Foster has assumed his duties at State College as assistant to the president, Dr. Mark F. Scully; Foster came here from Columbia, Missouri, where he had been on the faculty of the University of Missouri since 1964; the past year, he served as assistant director of student teaching at the university.