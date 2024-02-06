Out of the past: July 22

Bob Coons, who made a name for himself in Southeast Missouri as a highly successful head baseball coach at Chaffee High School before moving to Cape Girardeau Central High as an assistant last season, will serve as a coach with the United States 15-16-year-old Junior Pan American team that will compete in Mexico.
A fire in a three-story apartment building in the central west end of Cape Girardeau early in the morning injures at least five people, one seriously; at least three people were trapped in the smoke-filled building in the 100 block of Clark Avenue and have to be rescued by firefighters.
Cape Girardeau firefighters are dissatisfied with fire-hazard inspections which have passed the halfway mark with poor public response; Fire Inspector Warren Strack says inspection teams have been able to inspect only about 38 percent of 3,300 homes and businesses so far in the campaign.
Dr. Robert W. Foster has assumed his duties at State College as assistant to the president, Dr. Mark F. Scully; Foster came here from Columbia, Missouri, where he had been on the faculty of the University of Missouri since 1964; the past year, he served as assistant director of student teaching at the university.
Cape Girardeau raised $27,100 in its bond and stamp drive yesterday, led by youthful actor Johnny Sheffield of Tarzan fame; that's well past the goal of $26,000 necessary to purchase a 14-ton tank.
BENTON, Mo. -- The 550-mile oil pipeline which the government will build immediately is to go through the middle of Scott County, the north end of the Missouri sector to be at the river, east of Illmo; coming northeastward from the Arkansas-Missouri state line at the St. Francis River, the 24-inch line is to cross a part of Dunklin County, New Madrid County, probably the corner of Stoddard County and then enter Scott County; the completed pipeline will run from Longview, Texas, to western Indiana and will carry war gasoline.
During a splendid meeting at Common Pleas Courthouse in the afternoon, a women's defense council is formed and officers elected; each woman who registers for membership in the Cape Girardeau Women's Council of Defense will sign a "Hoover card," pledging the conservation of food and other necessities of life.
Henry Sanders has returned home after spending several days in Chicago studying the latest motion picture methods and attending the movie exposition with his wife; Sanders plans to install the best of equipment in his new theater to be built on Good Hope Street; the new Orpheum will certainly be among the best theaters in Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.