Out of the past: July 21

Horrid heat and humidity rule the Southeast Missouri weather forecast; the same hot-weather system that is baking Texas and Oklahoma has spread into the Mississippi River Valley; temperatures here today and tomorrow are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s; some areas could reach 100 degrees; with humidity of more than 50%, heat indexes have reached 105 or higher the past several days, high enough to prompt a heat advisory for the region.
The site proposed for a new federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau includes gasoline-contaminated soil that would have to be cleaned up, says an official with the General Services Administration; the contamination isn't a major concern; cleanup could cost $250,000, an expense considered normal for a project of its size; the contamination was caused by gasoline that leaked into the ground from underground tanks at the site of a former service station at 16 S. Frederick St.
Representatives of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are back in Southeast Missouri to make additional assessments on damages from the May 26-27 flash floods; flash flood relief seems to be restricted to loans from the Small Business Administration carrying 5% interest on the full amount.
Cape Girardeau's first 100-degree temperature of the summer was recorded yesterday afternoon and is expected to be matched again today; the high here Friday was the warmest recorded in Missouri; Cape Girardeau also had the state's warmest overnight low, 77 degrees.
Tragedy is narrowly averted in a bit of riverfront drama in the morning when a train of barges being put to anchor at fleet anchorage near Cape Rock breaks loose and heads downstream, directly toward the Cape Girardeau Sand Co. sand dredge; less than 50 yards of water separate the towboat and the dredge, when the towboat finally gains control of its runaway charges.
A contract has been let to the Landgraf Construction Co. for the construction of a new school building at Zion Lutheran Church at Pocahontas; the building won't be completed by the beginning of the school year, but the present building will be in use; the new school is planned around a large classroom since there will be only one teacher, M.E. Burroughs.
Wheat is selling in Cape Girardeau for 86 cents per bushel, the lowest price in nine years; but bread baked at local establishments is maintaining the same price level established months ago; loaves here sell from 6 to 10 cents each, according to the size; local bakers contend that, although wheat is selling at a much lower price than a year ago, their bread is made from wheat for which a high price was paid; they don't expect a decrease in prices of bread for some time.
Cape Girardeau Mayor James A. Barks says while the contractor is replacing the wooden blocks on Broadway, between Main and Lorimier streets and Middle and Pacific streets, the city will also make needed repairs in the street; 5,000 bricks to be used in making the repairs have been ordered from a factory at Murphysboro, Illinois; they are costing $47 a thousand, an unusually high price, according to the mayor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
