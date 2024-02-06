Out of the past: July 21

1998

Horrid heat and humidity rule the Southeast Missouri weather forecast; the same hot-weather system that is baking Texas and Oklahoma has spread into the Mississippi River Valley; temperatures here today and tomorrow are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s; some areas could reach 100 degrees; with humidity of more than 50%, heat indexes have reached 105 or higher the past several days, high enough to prompt a heat advisory for the region.

The site proposed for a new federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau includes gasoline-contaminated soil that would have to be cleaned up, says an official with the General Services Administration; the contamination isn't a major concern; cleanup could cost $250,000, an expense considered normal for a project of its size; the contamination was caused by gasoline that leaked into the ground from underground tanks at the site of a former service station at 16 S. Frederick St.

1973

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are back in Southeast Missouri to make additional assessments on damages from the May 26-27 flash floods; flash flood relief seems to be restricted to loans from the Small Business Administration carrying 5% interest on the full amount.

Cape Girardeau's first 100-degree temperature of the summer was recorded yesterday afternoon and is expected to be matched again today; the high here Friday was the warmest recorded in Missouri; Cape Girardeau also had the state's warmest overnight low, 77 degrees.