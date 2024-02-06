Out of the past: July 21

1997

Beverly Strohmeyer, executive director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri for 12 years, resigned last week to become a program specialist with the Missouri Arts Council in St. Louis; she's been with the local council in one capacity or another for more than 20 years.

Mark and Wendy Lamont open Kids R Us, a child care center for children ages 1 to 12 at 525 N. Silver Springs Road; the new center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is licensed for 40 children.

1972

A new Cape Girardeau Area Transportation Study, prepared by the city and the State Highway Department Division of planning, proposes a four-lane extension of New Madrid Street, that would one day replace Broadway as a major east-west route through the city.

Prolonged hot temperatures and high humidity caused record peaks in electrical consumption the past two days, but Missouri Utilities Co. officials say there is no threat to curtailment of power; some customers between Jackson and Interstate 55 may have thought hot weather forced interruption of their services last night, during a two-hour power outage; but the interruption of power was caused when a snake got against a live wire along Highway 61.