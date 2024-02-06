Out of the past: July 21

In observance of Armed Forces Sunday, Chaplain Mark Gilbert Steiner assists with services at Zion Lutheran Church in Pocahontas and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawneetown; Steiner is a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Navy; he has served eight years with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and has served in three deployments to the Middle East; he is the son of Bernice Steiner of Jackson.
The Rev. J. Herbert Larson, a native of Madison, Wisconsin, is installed as pastor of Scriptural Lutheran Church during a 4 p.m. service; the Rev. Micah Ernst of Jefferson City preaches the sermon and officiates.
Speaking in Cape Girardeau last night to a group of 125 Southeast Missouri horse owners and breeders, Dr. E.G. Bailey, a Dexter, Missouri, veterinarian explained that an informal embargo placed on horses from Texas by Missouri Monday has been extended to include four other states -- Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas -- quarantined as a buffer zone against the spread of Venezuelan sleeping sickness; the disease has caused the deaths of thousands of horses in Texas and Mexico; at present the disease poses no great danger to Missouri.
Adolph E. Kies of Jackson, prominent in the agriculture field and secretary-treasurer of the Cape County Livestock Shipping Association for 46 years, dies at a Cape Girardeau hospital; he was 77 years old.
Zion Lutheran Church of Gordonville last Sunday hosted the ordination service for Roland H.A. Seboldt; the ordination sermon was delivered by the candidate's father, the Rev. G.B. Seboldt, who also conducted the ordination; after Aug. 25, the Rev. Roland Seboldt and his wife will live at Mercedes, Texas.
Walter D. Smith Jr., 26, a veteran of World War II, was killed instantly by a bolt of lighting during a rain and electrical storm yesterday afternoon near Whitewater; working with others threshing wheat on the Charles Rhodes farm, Smith and Albert Bartels sought protection under a wagon; when the rain abated, Smith crawled out and was standing only six feet away when the bolt struck.
Ralph Brashear, one of the alleged slayers of Cape Girardeau policeman Willis Martin, who broke jail last April one week before Circuit Court convened, was captured at Puxico, Missouri, last night by City Marshal Jim Meadows; Brashear is returned to Cape Girardeau in the morning by Meadows and turned over to Deputy Sheriff Ed Frenzel, who lodges him in the Cape Girardeau jail; as he steps inside the jail, Brashear says, "This looks familiar."
Word is received in Cape Girardeau that the remains of Lt. Louis K. Juden, who lost his life in France during the World War, left New York at 10:30 this morning over the B. & O. Railroad and will arrive in St. Louis tomorrow evening; the body is expected to arrive here Saturday afternoon and will be taken to the home of Mrs. Louis Klosterman, the aunt with whom Juden had lived, where it will rest until the funeral Sunday morning.
-- Sharon K. Sanders