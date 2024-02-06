Out of the past: July 21

1996

In observance of Armed Forces Sunday, Chaplain Mark Gilbert Steiner assists with services at Zion Lutheran Church in Pocahontas and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawneetown; Steiner is a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Navy; he has served eight years with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and has served in three deployments to the Middle East; he is the son of Bernice Steiner of Jackson.

The Rev. J. Herbert Larson, a native of Madison, Wisconsin, is installed as pastor of Scriptural Lutheran Church during a 4 p.m. service; the Rev. Micah Ernst of Jefferson City preaches the sermon and officiates.

1971

Speaking in Cape Girardeau last night to a group of 125 Southeast Missouri horse owners and breeders, Dr. E.G. Bailey, a Dexter, Missouri, veterinarian explained that an informal embargo placed on horses from Texas by Missouri Monday has been extended to include four other states -- Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas -- quarantined as a buffer zone against the spread of Venezuelan sleeping sickness; the disease has caused the deaths of thousands of horses in Texas and Mexico; at present the disease poses no great danger to Missouri.

Adolph E. Kies of Jackson, prominent in the agriculture field and secretary-treasurer of the Cape County Livestock Shipping Association for 46 years, dies at a Cape Girardeau hospital; he was 77 years old.