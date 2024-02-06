Out of the past: July 21

1995

Around 40 balloon pilots are in Cape Girardeau for the Balloons and Arts Festival '95; rain disappointed flights last night for media members, but hopefully will move out of the area for events spanning today, Saturday and Sunday.

Assistant city manager Doug Leslie will end his job-juggling act and return to being the city's full-time public works director, but first he will tackle the job of interim city manager; on Monday, the City Council is expected to appoint him to administer city operations between the departure of city manager J. Ronald Fischer and the hiring of a new manager.

1970

The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has come up with a plan that may help solve the local housing problem for low-income families; Monsignor Joseph H. Huels of St. Mary's Cathedral here and the Rev. Leonard R. Chambers of Springfield, Missouri, announced plans yesterday to form Girarfield Inc., a not-for-profit corporation designed to rehabilitate rundown houses and sell them cheaply -- through a federal financing program -- to low-income persons.

Teamsters Local 574 and Machinists District 9 continue picketing at the Fred A. Groves Motor Co.; negotiations between the unions and company broke down last week.