RecordsJuly 21, 2020

Out of the past: July 21

...

1995

Around 40 balloon pilots are in Cape Girardeau for the Balloons and Arts Festival '95; rain disappointed flights last night for media members, but hopefully will move out of the area for events spanning today, Saturday and Sunday.

Assistant city manager Doug Leslie will end his job-juggling act and return to being the city's full-time public works director, but first he will tackle the job of interim city manager; on Monday, the City Council is expected to appoint him to administer city operations between the departure of city manager J. Ronald Fischer and the hiring of a new manager.

1970

The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has come up with a plan that may help solve the local housing problem for low-income families; Monsignor Joseph H. Huels of St. Mary's Cathedral here and the Rev. Leonard R. Chambers of Springfield, Missouri, announced plans yesterday to form Girarfield Inc., a not-for-profit corporation designed to rehabilitate rundown houses and sell them cheaply -- through a federal financing program -- to low-income persons.

Teamsters Local 574 and Machinists District 9 continue picketing at the Fred A. Groves Motor Co.; negotiations between the unions and company broke down last week.

1945

Separate bond issues to provide funds for local sponsorship of postwar construction projects are planned, says Mayor R.E. Beckman; several projects are in the planning stages, including a new swimming pool and a community building in Fairground Park; when those issues will be voted upon depends upon when Japan is "knocked out."

Dr. Lynn H. Harris of the English department at Stephens College at Columbia, Missouri, has been elected to a position in the department of English at Cape Girardeau State College; he will succeed Dr. Dennis Murphy, who resigned to accept a position at Tulsa (Oklahoma) University.

1920

Thomas M. Finley, inventor of the aerocruiser, spoke at the courthouse last night on the subject of aeronautics; in Finley's view, "The day is coming when monstrous air cruisers will flash through the air at a rate of speed more than 150 miles faster than their present rate, with loads of 200 passengers being hurried to their destination."

Two new teachers will take their places at Teachers College this fall to fill vacancies caused by leaves of absence granted H.L. Roberts, professor of biology, and C.E. Benson, professor of psychology; Dr. Edwin R. Spencer from the University of Illinois-Champaign will fill the vacancy left by Roberts, while Dr. J.H. Hoover of Kansas University, who has lately been teaching in Warrensburg (Missouri) State Teachers College, will fill Benson's place.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
