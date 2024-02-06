Out of the past: July 21

The Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer program added 19 new volunteers to its ranks this week; Circuit Judge William L. Syler on Tuesday swore in the volunteers, who will assist court-appointed attorneys representing children victims of abuse or neglect.
Balloon Fest 1994, sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts, will begin tomorrow morning with propane flights at Drury Lodge; the festival will continue through the weekend, ending Sunday morning with an awards ceremony at the municipal airport.
Cape Girardeans are proud of their nation, excited almost beyond words and hopeful the Apollo 11 moon mission may somehow bring the country together and help the cause of world peace; this is a summary of the way residents, contacted in a random survey, react to the epic moon walk achieved last night by Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin.
More than 150 employees of the Charmin Paper Products Co. complete moving to the new plant north of Cape Girardeau near Neelys Landing; the company's main employment headquarters, training operations, office and management functions moved to the permanent quarters from buildings temporarily leased in downtown Cape Girardeau.
ORAN, Mo. -- Mr. and Mrs. Leo Tenkhoff of Oran received a telegram yesterday from the War Department informing them their son, T-Sgt. Wallace J. Tenkhoff, 20, was killed in action in the invasion of Normandy on June 8; he was one of six sons of the Oran couple serving in the armed forces.
Kassel Brothers of Perry County, Missouri, are installing the machinery and erecting a large building for a stone quarrying and processing plant near Old Appleton on the lands of Charles Kasten; a high bluff of limestone is located at a point between the bridge at Old Appleton on Highway 25 and the former Boy Scout camp on a horseshoe bend in the creek.
The Cape Girardeau City Council lets the contract for the paving of William Street from Sprigg Street to Pacific Street to Anton Hahs; the contract for the improvement of Merriwether Street from the Main Street extension to Fountain Street is let to F.W. Keller.
Under the auspices of the Elks Club, the White-Myers Chautauqua circuit will begin a six-day program here tomorrow afternoon; the tents will be erected on the Teachers College campus in the morning, and everything will be ready for the program at 3 p.m.; opening the Chautauqua will be a concert by Carmeliny's Old Colonial Band, headed by E. Carmeliny, famous Italian band master.
