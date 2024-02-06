Out of the past: July 21

1994

The Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer program added 19 new volunteers to its ranks this week; Circuit Judge William L. Syler on Tuesday swore in the volunteers, who will assist court-appointed attorneys representing children victims of abuse or neglect.

Balloon Fest 1994, sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts, will begin tomorrow morning with propane flights at Drury Lodge; the festival will continue through the weekend, ending Sunday morning with an awards ceremony at the municipal airport.

1969

Cape Girardeans are proud of their nation, excited almost beyond words and hopeful the Apollo 11 moon mission may somehow bring the country together and help the cause of world peace; this is a summary of the way residents, contacted in a random survey, react to the epic moon walk achieved last night by Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin.

More than 150 employees of the Charmin Paper Products Co. complete moving to the new plant north of Cape Girardeau near Neelys Landing; the company's main employment headquarters, training operations, office and management functions moved to the permanent quarters from buildings temporarily leased in downtown Cape Girardeau.