Out of the past: July 21

Cape Girardeau police closed Big Bend Road early Tuesday, giving up the battle to keep floodwater off the roadway between Olive and First streets; the Mississippi River rose to 46.7 feet yesterday, more than 14 1/2 feet above flood stage; it is expected to crest tomorrow at 47.7 feet.
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Missouri Army National Guardsmen, Coast Guard reserve personnel and the townspeople of Ste. Genevieve remained watchful yesterday as the Mississippi River held itself at an all-time high; tremendous pressure is being exerted on the hastily constructed temporary levee protecting this historic town; it will have to hold at least another week to 10 days.
The congregation of the Red Star Baptist Church has purchased facilities for the Burlington Baptist Chapel, which the church here sponsors in Burlington, Iowa; the church has adequate space after some alterations to care for 250 in the educational program and will seat 350 in the sanctuary for worship.
At the recent convention of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in St. Louis, the synod constitution was signed by Howard Bock, president of Good Shepherd Chapel; with this signing the chapel became a member congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Keeping clean is a No. 1 problem for the 335 sailors at State College, but it is also posing a problem for Cape Girardeau's laundries; the two main laundries here have agreed to collect articles twice a week from the Navy and endeavor to wash and iron nearly 700 uniforms and hundreds of towels, sheets and pillow cases, along with undergarments and other items; this is on top of the town's regular laundry, as well as that being done for the Army at Harris Field.
Near normal traffic has been resumed over highways in the recently flooded section of Southern Illinois; the water has receded from all of the pavement on highways with the exception of one place between the traffic bridge and Illinois Highway 3, east of Cape Girardeau; this water, however, isn't deep enough to hinder traffic.
Cape Girardeau police officer Clarence Rose of the Haarig beat is making a determined fight against the lawless element, breaking up a beer-drinking outfit in the evening that is creating a lot of disturbance; Rose not only disperses the beer drinkers, but also tips over the keg and drains the contents on the ground.
The members of the Zion Methodist Episcopal Church, near Gordonville, say the church is 100 percent American and insist that it no longer be called the "German Methodist" church; in addition, the German language is no longer spoken there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.