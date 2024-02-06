Out of the past: July 21

1993

Cape Girardeau police closed Big Bend Road early Tuesday, giving up the battle to keep floodwater off the roadway between Olive and First streets; the Mississippi River rose to 46.7 feet yesterday, more than 14 1/2 feet above flood stage; it is expected to crest tomorrow at 47.7 feet.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Missouri Army National Guardsmen, Coast Guard reserve personnel and the townspeople of Ste. Genevieve remained watchful yesterday as the Mississippi River held itself at an all-time high; tremendous pressure is being exerted on the hastily constructed temporary levee protecting this historic town; it will have to hold at least another week to 10 days.

1968

The congregation of the Red Star Baptist Church has purchased facilities for the Burlington Baptist Chapel, which the church here sponsors in Burlington, Iowa; the church has adequate space after some alterations to care for 250 in the educational program and will seat 350 in the sanctuary for worship.

At the recent convention of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in St. Louis, the synod constitution was signed by Howard Bock, president of Good Shepherd Chapel; with this signing the chapel became a member congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.