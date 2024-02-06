Out of the past: July 21

1992

A divided Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday voted to direct the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to develop a "sports theme" proposal for use of excess city tourism funds. The council's action came at the recommendation of the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board, which spent the past six months studying eight proposals for use of the funds.

Lone Star Industries Inc. of Cape Girardeau, one of the largest users of energy in the area, has converted its coal-burning cement kiln into a system that also will burn shredded rubber and toxic-waste fuels.

1967

A sharp earthquake jolts Cape Girardeau, and area residents awake with a start. The quake strikes about 4:15 a.m., accompanied by a loud rumble. A milder tremor was felt here about 5:30 p.m. yesterday. This morning's quake registers about 4 on the Richter Scale.

A budgeted $350,000 has been earmarked for air-pollution measures designed to reduce by 94 percent the amount of cement dust emitted from the "wet stack" at Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. here. That cost figure doesn't include air-pollution control measures for the "dry stack" at Marquette, now under study by company officials.