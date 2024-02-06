Out of the past: July 21

A divided Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday voted to direct the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to develop a "sports theme" proposal for use of excess city tourism funds. The council's action came at the recommendation of the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board, which spent the past six months studying eight proposals for use of the funds.
Lone Star Industries Inc. of Cape Girardeau, one of the largest users of energy in the area, has converted its coal-burning cement kiln into a system that also will burn shredded rubber and toxic-waste fuels.
A sharp earthquake jolts Cape Girardeau, and area residents awake with a start. The quake strikes about 4:15 a.m., accompanied by a loud rumble. A milder tremor was felt here about 5:30 p.m. yesterday. This morning's quake registers about 4 on the Richter Scale.
A budgeted $350,000 has been earmarked for air-pollution measures designed to reduce by 94 percent the amount of cement dust emitted from the "wet stack" at Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. here. That cost figure doesn't include air-pollution control measures for the "dry stack" at Marquette, now under study by company officials.
Johnny Sheffield -- Tarzan Jr. to Johnny Weismuller's Tarzan on the big screen -- is in Cape Girardeau to help sell war bonds and stamps. Following afternoon appearances on the business streets, he takes part in a parade and later appears at the weekly band concert in Courthouse Park.
An appeal in the Cape Girardeau post-office case, in the name of Mrs. Iska W. Carmack, a descendant of Don Louis Lorimier, founder of the city, is to be taken shortly. Attorneys for the plaintiff have until Aug. 29 to complete the formal appeal, which will be to the U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, at St. Louis. Deadline for the appeal was moved back due to lateness of preparation of a transcript of testimony in the suit.
Capt. J.R. McAndrews of the Sixth U.S. Cavalry is in Cape Girardeau to inspect the local troops. In the afternoon, he inspects the Sixth Regiment band and in the evening does the same for Company L. Both units are mustered into the national Army.
The officers and directors of the Aerocruiser Company, to put on the market the airship invented by the Rev. T.M. Finley of Oran, Missouri, met in Cape Girardeau yesterday and completed the organization of the company and its incorporation.
Sharon K. Sanders
