Out of the past: July 20

1998

The equipment is in place, and construction crews are waiting on the river to re-start work on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge; several problems, from soft bedrock to high waters, have caused delays; the area where workers need to be is under water; the river stages have been falling since it hit 34.4 feet July 9, and by Friday it had dropped to 31.3 feet; the bridge construction project has been shut down since December, when it was discovered portions of the bedrock contained fissures or seams of mud rather than solid rock.

A man wearing a ski mask and armed with a black, semiautomatic handgun robs the NationsBank branch at 800 N. Kingshighway shortly before noon, escaping with an undetermined amount of cash; the robber is last seen fleeing south on Kingshighway in a maroon, four-door Buick; police recover a suspected getaway car about 1 1/2 hours later on the Kmart parking lot at 11 S. Kingshighway; the car had been stolen from the nearby Schnucks parking lot earlier in the morning.

1973

General grounds improvements plans have been approved by the board of directors of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center Inc., 201 N. Spanish St.; in addition to an outdoor basketball and other play facilities, the plans call for conservation procedures and the development of a nature study plot on the northwest portion of the lot, which abuts on the high bluff leading to Fort A.

The Glenn Reeves family, 1713 Lakeshore Drive, moved here in June from Vicksburg, Mississippi, and were still getting settled in their new home; cardboard packing boxes and paper were in the garage, waiting to be disposed of; at about 5:45 yesterday afternoon, those boxes caught fire, and the Reeves home was heavily damaged by a raging fire that sent clouds of smoke over the Lakeview Estates Subdivision; Mr. and Mrs. Reeves and their two children were unharmed; the fire's origin hasn't yet been determined.