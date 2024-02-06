Out of the past: July 20

Work on a $2,000,000-plus project at Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road, is slated to begin Monday; construction will be by Zion Church Builders, under direction of project architect Ron Grojean and is expected to take 15 to 18 months; groundbreaking was held a week ago for the expansion, which will include a new auditorium with immediate seating for 1,220, plus a partially completed balcony to accommodate an additional 300.
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah, two events are planned in Cape Girardeau; the first is the donation of 150 hours of community service to the city of Cape Girardeau; the second is a program of demonstrations and activities at Trail of Tears State Park scheduled for July 26.
Cape Girardeau property owners are almost certain to find their 1972 city taxes figured on the lowest rate since 1945 when they receive their tax bills later this summer; the City Council last night gave first reading to an ordinance reducing the overall tax levee another 10 cents to a total of 85 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
Approximately 200 union workers refuse to cross a one-man picket line in the morning at the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant north of Cape Girardeau, virtually halting the major expansion project at one of the county's largest industries; representatives of Charmin and Local 282 of the Laborers Union decline comment, but The Southeast Missourian newspaper learned the incident was sparked by the recent dismissal of six union members from the construction site.
A native of Guam, who served there as a missionary during the more than 2 1/2 years of Japanese occupancy, the Rev. Joaquin Sablan is guest speaker at the General Baptist Church at an all-day service; the pastor, the Rev. E.D. Winstead, having resigned, the church has secured the services of the Rev. Dale Porter, a minister and school teacher of Lutesville, Missouri, and he will assume pastoral duties at the beginning of the church year, Oct. 1
Damage in excess of $6,000 was done to a cement barge and the docks of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co., on the Mississippi River when struck by a towboat late Friday night; the barge, which with another was knocked loose from its moorings and moved downstream a half mile, was taken to Paducah, Kentucky, yesterday for repairs; the towboat Jefferson, owned by American Barge Lines of Louisville, Kentucky, struck the barge while turning with a four-barge tow after leaving one barge at an oil terminal near the cement blocks.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The four railroad brotherhoods here -- conductors, engineers, brakemen and firemen -- have demanded that the machine guns trained on the tracks of the Frisco here be removed and the National Guard troops be sent away from the city, but Gov. Arthur M. Hyde has made no reply; in writing the governor, it was pointed out that there has been no trouble here during the strike and that there is no need of troops; the machine guns are mounted on the roundhouse and coal chute, while a large spotlight has been installed on the bluff and plays on the railroad yards at all times during the night; armed soldiers are on guard about the yards.
The coal shortage, a result of the miners' strike, is making itself felt in Jackson more and more; only a limited supply is on hand, and in a few days it will be necessary to curtail street lighting; manufacturing plants are hoarding their small supplies as much as possible, and operations will have to be suspended if relief doesn't come soon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
