Out of the past: July 20

1947

A native of Guam, who served there as a missionary during the more than 2 1/2 years of Japanese occupancy, the Rev. Joaquin Sablan is guest speaker at the General Baptist Church at an all-day service; the pastor, the Rev. E.D. Winstead, having resigned, the church has secured the services of the Rev. Dale Porter, a minister and school teacher of Lutesville, Missouri, and he will assume pastoral duties at the beginning of the church year, Oct. 1

Damage in excess of $6,000 was done to a cement barge and the docks of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co., on the Mississippi River when struck by a towboat late Friday night; the barge, which with another was knocked loose from its moorings and moved downstream a half mile, was taken to Paducah, Kentucky, yesterday for repairs; the towboat Jefferson, owned by American Barge Lines of Louisville, Kentucky, struck the barge while turning with a four-barge tow after leaving one barge at an oil terminal near the cement blocks.

1922

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The four railroad brotherhoods here -- conductors, engineers, brakemen and firemen -- have demanded that the machine guns trained on the tracks of the Frisco here be removed and the National Guard troops be sent away from the city, but Gov. Arthur M. Hyde has made no reply; in writing the governor, it was pointed out that there has been no trouble here during the strike and that there is no need of troops; the machine guns are mounted on the roundhouse and coal chute, while a large spotlight has been installed on the bluff and plays on the railroad yards at all times during the night; armed soldiers are on guard about the yards.

The coal shortage, a result of the miners' strike, is making itself felt in Jackson more and more; only a limited supply is on hand, and in a few days it will be necessary to curtail street lighting; manufacturing plants are hoarding their small supplies as much as possible, and operations will have to be suspended if relief doesn't come soon.

-- Sharon K. Sanders