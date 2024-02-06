Out of the past: July 20

1995

Eighteen days after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barred Missouri from funding desegregation salaries, the state sent a $5.4 million check to the Kansas City School District to cover salaries; Gov. Mel Carnahan's spokesman, Chris Sifford, said the governor on June 30 gave the go-ahead for issuance of the check; Sifford explained paperwork from the Supreme Court hadn't arrived from the June 12 decision, and Carnahan thought the money was needed to improve negotiations between the state and school district officials.

All lanes of traffic were opened yesterday on the Broadway bridge over Walker Branch east of Kingshighway; the bridge was widened as part of the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch flood-control project; the bridge over nearby Kingsway is now closed as work on the project continues.

1970

District 9 union members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers of St. Louis and Local 574 of the Teamsters begin picketing at Fred A. Groves Motor Co. after 28 employees walked off their jobs there Saturday; the workers are employed in the service department, and the labor dispute resulted after the current three-year contract expired Friday at midnight.

City engineer Robert J. Hahn urges motorists traveling Bloomfield Road to use alternate routes, as work begins on a construction project at Bloomfield and Edgewood Drive; the job is contracted to Langston Brothers; about 700 feet of new pavement will be laid after the hill is leveled, Hahn says.