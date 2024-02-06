Out of the past: July 20

Eighteen days after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barred Missouri from funding desegregation salaries, the state sent a $5.4 million check to the Kansas City School District to cover salaries; Gov. Mel Carnahan's spokesman, Chris Sifford, said the governor on June 30 gave the go-ahead for issuance of the check; Sifford explained paperwork from the Supreme Court hadn't arrived from the June 12 decision, and Carnahan thought the money was needed to improve negotiations between the state and school district officials.
All lanes of traffic were opened yesterday on the Broadway bridge over Walker Branch east of Kingshighway; the bridge was widened as part of the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch flood-control project; the bridge over nearby Kingsway is now closed as work on the project continues.
District 9 union members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers of St. Louis and Local 574 of the Teamsters begin picketing at Fred A. Groves Motor Co. after 28 employees walked off their jobs there Saturday; the workers are employed in the service department, and the labor dispute resulted after the current three-year contract expired Friday at midnight.
City engineer Robert J. Hahn urges motorists traveling Bloomfield Road to use alternate routes, as work begins on a construction project at Bloomfield and Edgewood Drive; the job is contracted to Langston Brothers; about 700 feet of new pavement will be laid after the hill is leveled, Hahn says.
Four teachers have been hired to fill public school vacancies; Alberta Schrader will teach the primary grades; Lois Schuette will teach intermediate grades; Milton Ueleke, who has been discharged after extensive overseas service with the Army Air Forces, will be assigned to a junior or senior high school mathematics and science position; and Betty J. Eneox of St. Joseph, Missouri, was hired as vocational home economics instructor at John S. Cobb School.
Twenty saddle and walking horses were sold at an auction last night by William Lear at his barn west of Cape Girardeau; top priced mare brought $435, the 6-year-old, five-gaited animal being consigned by Dr. O.L Seabaugh and purchased by Glenn Wilson of Jackson.
Work on Cape Girardeau's first concrete rural road begins and will be rushed to completion by contractors Rouse, Hely and Keller; the road to be concreted extends from Elm Street, within the city limits, to a point on the Rock Levee Road, a distance of about 3 miles.
Today begins the campaign urging 400 ex-service men to register for study in the free, non-sectarian, night school, which the Knights of Columbus will establish in Cape Girardeau, providing the required number of men agrees to attend; a wide selection of courses will be offered.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
